URRS Rebels Return to Thomas County Speedway

From URSS

The United Rebel Sprint Series will open the 2017 season this Saturday night at the Thomas County Speedway in Colby Kansas. Last year Ty Williams tamed the semi-banked 3/8’s mile oval to take the win in front of a packed house.

Williams powered to score his lone win of the 2016 season.

With Mother Nature scoring all the checkers for the year the URSS Rebels are chomping at the bit to hit the track. Look for strong runs this season by defending Champion Luke Cranston, Jeff Radcliffe, Nate and Darren Berry, Tracey Hill, Koby and Ryan Walters, Steven Richardson, Aaron Ploussard, John Webster and the rest of the URSS Kansas and Colorado racers all chasing valuable URSS and IMCA Racesaver, Regional and National points.

2016 IMCA National rookie of the Year Zach Blurton is following an ambitious schedule looking to be in contention for the IMCA National Championship in 2017. Blurton has already scored a win, two runner ups and a sixth place finish in the young season and is looking to build on that early season momentum. The Quinter Kansas driver is always a threat to grab the checkers each and every night.

Look for the young up and comers to try and establish themselves this season as well. Jed Werner is one who has shown remarkable growth last year, the Codell Kansas racer is looking to finishing in the hunt in 2017. Another driver looking to build on previous seasons accomplishments is Liberal Racer Tracey Hill. Hill has showed major improvement last season making several good runs, look for him to continue his growth.

Never count out the veteran drivers, Steven Richardson out of Liberal Kansas picked up two wins last season at Wakeeney and Lacrosse to go along with numerous top five finishes to grab a pair of sixth place showings in both National and Kansas region points.

Brian Herbert used back to back wins at last season’s Wheat Shocker Nationals to solidify a third place finish in national points and a fifth place finish in the Kansas region as well. Look for the Herbert racing team to be one of the most competitive teams in the series sporting new colors for the 2017 season.

Joining the URSS Sprint Cars will be IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks. Hot Laps are at 6:00pm with races kicking off at 7:00pm at the Thomas County Speedway. For more information you can visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Thomas-County-Speedway-177875932270495/ .

If you can’t make it to the track this weekend you can listen to the racing action live just click the URSS link on www.RacinBoys.com for all the racing action.

For all of your URSS information you can visit www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com 24/7/365 for updated schedule, points, driver bios, race recaps and race previews. It’s all at your fingertips and you can pull it up anytime.