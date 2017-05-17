Wingless Sprint Series Invades Cottage Grove Speedway; $200.00 For Highest Finishing Limited Engine



By Ben Deatherage

Cottage Grove, Oregon- After a week of dormancy the Non-Wing Sprint Car stars of the Pacific Northwest is back in action on Saturday, May 20th. The second race of the campaign will take place at Oregon’s Cottage Grove Speedway. Expect a very good car count to compliment some entertaining racing at the historic ¼-mile clay oval. By Ben DeatherageCottage Grove, Oregon- After a week of dormancy the Non-Wing Sprint Car stars of the Pacific Northwest is back in action on Saturday, May 20th. The second race of the campaign will take place at Oregon’s Cottage Grove Speedway. Expect a very good car count to compliment some entertaining racing at the historic ¼-mile clay oval.

Gary Lynch would open up the 2017 season with a big win at Madras Speedway on May 6th. There was also a healthy number of participants with nineteen drivers making the journey. That number will most likely go up due to Cottage Grove Speedway boasting a good base of Sprint Car teams in the area. There is also an enticing $200.00 bonus, courtesy of Rob Lindsey and Brian Crockett of BC Motorsports, on the line for the highest finishing Cottage Grove Speedway Limited engine.

The WSS has only been to Cottage Grove Speedway twice since the formation of the series in 2016. Cooper Desbiens and Kyle Miller would split the wins in those two events. Will there be three different winners in as many Wingless Sprint Series appearances.

Pit Gates open at 2:00 PM, Front Gates 4:00, and Racing at 6:30. Ticket prices are $13.00 for Adults, Juniors (13-17)/Seniors (62+) $10.00, Youths (6-12) $5.00, and Children (5 and Under) are FREE. The track is hosting Armed Forces Night so all veterans and military members get into the races for FREE. For more information log on to www.cottagegrovespeedway.com.

Be sure and visit wingless.nwextremeseries.com for the latest stories, news, points, and more regarding the Wingless Sprint Series. Also, check out the series on Facebook by visiting “Wingless Sprint Series” or “Northwest Wingless Tour” and clicking “Like”.

Past Wingless Sprint Series Winners At Cottage Grove Speedway:

2016- Cooper Desbiens on May 21st; Kyle Miller on June 26th

Cooper Desbiens-1

Kyle Miller

Former Wingless Sprint Series Champions

2016- Rob Lindsey

2017 Wingless Sprint Series Schedule

May 6th-Madras Speedway-Madras, OR* (Gary Lynch)

May 20th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, OR

May 27th-Grays Harbor Raceway-Elma, WA

June 10th-Grays Harbor Raceway-Elma, WA

June 17th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, OR

June 24th-Willamette Speedway-Lebanon, OR

July 8th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, OR-Wingless Nationals

July 15th-Madras Speedway-Madras, OR*

July 22nd-Sunset Speedway Park-Banks, OR

August 12th-Willamette Speedway-Lebanon, OR

August 19th-Madras Speedway-Madras, OR*

September 2nd-Coos Bay Speedway-Coos Bay, OR-Ironman Wingless Challenge

September 9th-Sunset Speedway Park-Banks, OR

*- Denotes Lynch Pro-Formance Products Wingless Sprint Mini-Series events

2017 Wingless Sprint Series Sponsors And Marketing Partners:

Walker Racing Development (Fast Time Award)

Lynch Pro-Formance Products

Speedmart Inc. (Hardcharger Award)

Herz Precision Parts

Wingless Sprint Series All-Time Win List:

Rob Lindsey-4

Lance Hallmark-2

Gary Lynch

Lindsay Barney-1

Cooper Desbiens

Kyle Miller

Wayne Van Raden