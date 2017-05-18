Don and Mel Kenyon Classic sets new UAW Kenyon Midget purse and distance records

From Eric Bunn



(Lebanon, IN) The Don and Mel Kenyon Classic on Friday Night may 26 at Anderson Speedway will set two new records before the cars turn a lap. The UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series posted awards will be the highest in series history while the race distance of 75-laps will establish a new distance record for the United States Speed Association UAW Kenyon Midget cars.

Mel Kenyon began his racing career in 1956 and his brother Don joined in 1958 following his release from the service. Fittingly, the Don and Mel Kenyon Classic marks the 61st year one or both of the Kenyon Brothers have be actively involved in motorsport. For many years, the Kenyon Brothers midgets carried the number 61.

Don Kenyon has been beside his brother Mel at almost 100% of Mel’s races. The Kenyon Brothers won more than 390 midget car feature races, a record that may never be broken. Along the way, Mel and Don competed in eight Indy 500 races including a career best 3rd place in 1968.

Midget cars have remained the focus of Don and Mel’s racing with Mel gathering a record 10 National Midget Driving Titles before his retirement.

The Kenyon Brothers remain active in their 7th decade midget racing. Brother Don is President of the United Sates Speed Association the sanctioning body for the UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series. The series features spec cars built by Don and Mel in the same Lebanon, IN 3K Racing shop that has housed their race cars for the majority of their career.

The Don and Mel Kenyon Classic is a celebration of 61 years of excellence in a demanding sport. In addition, a record high eight Kenyon Midget alumni drivers are entered in the 69th running of the Payless Little 500 presented by UAW GM, illustrating the positive impact the Kenyon Brothers have had on racing.

The UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series will return to action on Friday night May 26 with the 75-lap Don and Mel Kenyon Classic on the High Banks of Anderson Speedway. The inaugural Don and Mel Kenyon Classic is Anderson Speedway’s tune-up for the 69th running of the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW GM on Saturday May 27.