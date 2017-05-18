Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Back in Action this Weekend at Outlaw and Selinsgrove Speedways!

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – After a couple of weekends off, the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints kicks into full gear starting this weekend with Fri. and Sat. stops at the Outlaw and Selinsgrove Speedways. Both events pay $2,000 to win with $250 to start at Outlaw and $400 to start for the Mach 1 Chassis Spectacular at Selinsgrove.

The last event was held at the Fulton Speedway in the end of April with Chuck Hebing besting a 41 car field. Going into this weekend Jason Barney is leading Dylan Westbrook, Coleman Gulick, Hebing and Brandon Kidd in the overall Lucas Oil Points. Westbrook will now be racing at his hometrack Ohsweken Speedway so the top five could see a big shuffle after this weekend.

Defending champion Steve Poirier, Matt Billings, Paulie Colagiovanni, Matt Tanner, Alex Vigneault, Paul Kinney, Jeff Cook, Chad Miller, Brett Wright, Kelly Hebing, Jonathan Preston, Pete Richardson, Shawn Donath, Dave Axton and others will be taking in the action this weekend.

After rain outs the past two years, the Mach 1 Chassis Spectacular at Selinsgrove looks to be finally ready to showcase the very best from ESS against the weekly competitors from the famed half mile. That group will consist of Mark Smith, Jason Shultz, Derek Locke, Ryan Kissinger, Larry Kelleher, Nate Snyder, Cody Keller, Eric Tomecek and others.

We like to thank Scorpion Security Products and Dave Franek Auto Sales for sponsoring the dashes with Scorpion Security Products also sponsoring the night at Outlaw.

Points will be awarded for the overall Lucas Oil Title as well as the NAPA Auto Parts US Tour.

The Outlaw Speedway, Dundee, NY and the Selinsgrove Speedway, Selinsgrove, Pa…the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Tour gets busy and it will be excitement guaranteed!!

For more Information on the Outlaw Speedway:

Web: http://www.outlawspeedwayllc.com/

Twitter: @OutlawSpeedPR

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OutlawSpeedwayLLC/

Pit Gates – 3:00 PM, Hot Laps 6:00 PM, Racing 7:00 PM

For more Information on the Selinsgrove Speedway:

Web: http://www.selinsgrovespeedway.com/speedwayhome.html

Twitter: @RaceSelinsgrove

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Selinsgrove-Speedway-198833163496169/

Pit Gates – 4:30 PM, Hot Laps 6:00 PM, Racing 7:00 PM

For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints

Android App: Empire Super Sprints

