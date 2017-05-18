TRI-CITY USAC SPRINT/MIDGET DOUBLEHEADER CANCELLED DUE TO FORECASTED RAIN

From USAC

Due to forecasted rains throughout the evening tonight and early afternoon Friday, the May 19 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and Midget doubleheader at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois has been cancelled.



Night two of the "River Town Showdown" featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars this Saturday night, May 20, at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri is still on as scheduled.

Pit gates for Saturday night open at 3pm. Gates open at 4pm and cars are on track at 6pm.

USAC’s debut at I-55 will be streamed LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/ . Watch flag-to-flag coverage of the event one day later on-demand at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/

Advance tickets purchased for the “River Town Showdown” at Tri-City will be refunded.