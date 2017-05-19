Allstar Performance Event List: May 19 – 21, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 19 – 21, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Updated as of 5/19/2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Friday May 19, 2017

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series – Eric Phillips 29th Anniversary Classic

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series – Eric Phillips 29th Anniversary Classic

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – United Racing Club

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – American Racing Drivers Club

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – Laurel Higlands Sprint Car Series / PA Sprint Series

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – ASCS – Red River Region

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – North-American Speed Association

Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – Sprints on Dirt

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – All Star Circuit of Champions

Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – 350 Supermodifieds

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – National Racing Alliance

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series

Needmore Speedway – Moultrie, GA – United Sprint Car Series

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Crate Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Outlaw Spedway – Dundee, NY – Empire Super Sprints

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman

Raceway 7 – Conneaut, OH – Patriot Sprint Tour

Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Southern Ohio Speedway – Wheelersburg, OH – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Southern Ohio Speedway – Wheelersburg, OH – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series

Southern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Thunder Mountain Speedway – Brookville, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – World of Outlaws

Witchita Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – Sprint Car Bandits

Saturday May 20, 2017

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Sprint Car Series

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series

Baer Field Speedway – Fort Wayne, IN – Sprints on Dirt

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USAC – DMA Midget Championship

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – Wingless Auto Club

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ON – Southern Ontario Sprints

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Cedar Lake Speedway – New – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Northwest Wingless Tour

Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints

Dakota State Fair Speedway – Huron, SD – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Desoto Speedway – Bradenton, FL – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Douglas County Speedway – Roseburg, OR – Northwest Sprint Car Racing Association

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

Eastside Speedway – Waynesboro, VA – Virginia Sprint Series

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – North-American Speed Association

Fayette County Speedway – Brownstown, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series

Fayette County Speedway – Brownstown, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Hesston Speedway – Hesston, PA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

I-35 Speedway – Winston, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing

I-55 Speedway – Pevely, MO – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – ASCS – Red River Region

Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, NT – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Economy Sprints

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Mountain View Speedway – Boone, NC – Carolina No Bull Sprint Car Series

Needmore Speedway – Moultrie, GA – United Sprint Car Series

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Rocky Mountain Raceways – West Valley City, UT – Englewood Racing Association

Rocky Mountain Raceways – West Valley City, UT – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League

Rocky Mountain Raceways – West Valley City, UT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Empire Super Sprints

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Southern Oregon Speedway – Medford, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Southern Raceway – Milton, FL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sumter Speedway – Sumter, SC – Carolina RaceSaver Series

Sunline Speedway – Waikerie, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Susquehanna Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series / Pa Sprint Series

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – American Racing Drivers Club

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman

Sycamore Speedway – Maple Park, IL – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Thunder Mountain Speedway – Center Lisle, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – BST 305 Sprint Car Series

Junction Motor Speedway – Mccool Junction, NE – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Thomas County Raceway – Colby, KS – United Rebel Sprint Series

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series – Faria Memorial

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Faria Memorial

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship – Faria Memorial

Ukiah Speedway – Ukiah, CA – Bay Cities Racing Association

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – WILROC

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – World of Outlaws

Wildcat Raceway – Tucson, AZ – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association – IRA/All Star Challenge

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Wiscasset Speedway – Wiscasset, ME – NEMA – Lites

Wiscasset Speedway – Wiscasset, ME – NEMA – Midget Car Series

Sunday May 21, 2017

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prarie, WI – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association – IRA/All Star Challenge

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prarie, WI – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – United Racing Club – Non-Wing Event

Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY – World of Outlaws