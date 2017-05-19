Allstar Performance Event List: May 19 – 21, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 19 – 21, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Updated as of 5/19/2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Friday May 19, 2017
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series – Eric Phillips 29th Anniversary Classic
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series – Eric Phillips 29th Anniversary Classic
Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – United Racing Club
Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – American Racing Drivers Club
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – Laurel Higlands Sprint Car Series / PA Sprint Series
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – ASCS – Red River Region
Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – North-American Speed Association
Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – Sprints on Dirt
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – All Star Circuit of Champions
Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – 350 Supermodifieds
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – National Racing Alliance
Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series
Needmore Speedway – Moultrie, GA – United Sprint Car Series
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Crate Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Outlaw Spedway – Dundee, NY – Empire Super Sprints
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman
Raceway 7 – Conneaut, OH – Patriot Sprint Tour
Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Non-Wing Sprint Cars
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Southern Ohio Speedway – Wheelersburg, OH – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Southern Ohio Speedway – Wheelersburg, OH – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series
Southern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – Sprint Series of Oklahoma
Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Thunder Mountain Speedway – Brookville, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – World of Outlaws
Witchita Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – Sprint Car Bandits
Saturday May 20, 2017
34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship
Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Sprint Car Series
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series
Baer Field Speedway – Fort Wayne, IN – Sprints on Dirt
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USAC – DMA Midget Championship
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – Wingless Auto Club
Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ON – Southern Ontario Sprints
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Cedar Lake Speedway – New – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series
Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Northwest Wingless Tour
Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints
Dakota State Fair Speedway – Huron, SD – Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Desoto Speedway – Bradenton, FL – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Douglas County Speedway – Roseburg, OR – Northwest Sprint Car Racing Association
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Eastside Speedway – Waynesboro, VA – Virginia Sprint Series
Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – North-American Speed Association
Fayette County Speedway – Brownstown, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series
Fayette County Speedway – Brownstown, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series
Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Hesston Speedway – Hesston, PA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
I-35 Speedway – Winston, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing
I-55 Speedway – Pevely, MO – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – ASCS – Red River Region
Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, NT – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Economy Sprints
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Mountain View Speedway – Boone, NC – Carolina No Bull Sprint Car Series
Needmore Speedway – Moultrie, GA – United Sprint Car Series
Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Rocky Mountain Raceways – West Valley City, UT – Englewood Racing Association
Rocky Mountain Raceways – West Valley City, UT – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League
Rocky Mountain Raceways – West Valley City, UT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Empire Super Sprints
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Southern Oregon Speedway – Medford, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Southern Raceway – Milton, FL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sumter Speedway – Sumter, SC – Carolina RaceSaver Series
Sunline Speedway – Waikerie, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Susquehanna Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series / Pa Sprint Series
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – American Racing Drivers Club
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman
Sycamore Speedway – Maple Park, IL – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Thunder Mountain Speedway – Center Lisle, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – BST 305 Sprint Car Series
Junction Motor Speedway – Mccool Junction, NE – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series
Thomas County Raceway – Colby, KS – United Rebel Sprint Series
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series – Faria Memorial
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Faria Memorial
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship – Faria Memorial
Ukiah Speedway – Ukiah, CA – Bay Cities Racing Association
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars
Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization
Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – WILROC
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – World of Outlaws
Wildcat Raceway – Tucson, AZ – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association – IRA/All Star Challenge
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Wiscasset Speedway – Wiscasset, ME – NEMA – Lites
Wiscasset Speedway – Wiscasset, ME – NEMA – Midget Car Series
Sunday May 21, 2017
Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prarie, WI – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association – IRA/All Star Challenge
Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prarie, WI – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Double-X Speedway – California, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – United Racing Club – Non-Wing Event
Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY – World of Outlaws