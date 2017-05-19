Attica Raceway Park Rained Out

ATTICA, Ohio – Strong afternoon thunderstorms coupled with a forecast of more rain throughout the early evening forced AtticaRacewayPark officials to cancel racing for Friday, May 19.

AtticaRacewayPark will be back in action Friday, May 26 on Foster’s Auto Body/The Adkins Group Night as Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions come to battle the tough local drivers. It will mark the 114th appearance of “America’s Series” at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” Speedplant since 1988. The Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models and Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will also be in action. Pit gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with main gates opening at 4 p.m.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.