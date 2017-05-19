Kokomo All Stars Rained Out

By Tyler Altmeyer

KOKOMO, IN (May 19, 2017) – Periods of hard rain throughout the late morning hours into the afternoon forced Kokomo Speedway and Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions officials to postpone Friday night’s return to Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana. The worst of the wet weather moved into the Kokomo area just after 1:30pm, soaking an already saturated facility. The event will be made up on Friday, June 30, and will still feature the nation’s elite including Tony Stewart.

“Unfortunately, the weather is not going to cooperate today,” Don Grabey explained, Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Series Director. “We held out as long as we could. With so much of the facility extremely saturated from the weather, especially the pit area, we felt the best situation was to move the event to a solid date. We have more weather in the forecast for later this evening, so that doesn’t help our cause.”

Those who purchased advance tickets online for the Arctic Cat All Star return to Kokomo Speedway may use that ticket toward the rescheduled program on June 30. For more information, please visit Kokomo Speedway online at www.kokomospeedway.net.

Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions competition will continue on Saturday evening, May 20, at the Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin; the first of two Arctic Cat All Star/IRA co-sanctioned events in The Badger State this weekend. “America’s Series” last visited the southern Wisconsin venue on May 21, 2016. Pittsburgh’s own Danny Holtgraver scored the $5,000 payday, holding off Sheldon Haudenschild and Dale Blaney at the final checkers.

Wilmot Raceway will open pit gates at 3:00pm on Saturday, May 20. A mandatory drivers meeting will be conducted at 5:30pm, followed by hot laps at 6:30. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Wilmot Raceway live on the Web at www.wilmotraceway.com.

About Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world’s largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. In 2017, IMS will host the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, the world’s largest single-day annual sporting event. Living up to its reputation as a bucket list sporting venue, throughout the upcoming season IMS will host the stars of the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the Ladies Professional Golf Association and the Red Bull Air Race World Championship. Head to IMS.com for a full list of dates and ticket purchase options.

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Arctic Cat:

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.ArcticCat.com.