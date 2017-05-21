Latest News

Kyle Hirst Wins King of the West Feature at Thunderbowl Raceway

Posted on May 21, 2017

Fujitsu King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Thunderbowl Raceway
Tulare, CA
Saturday May 20, 2017

Fast Qualifier (1/3 mile clay oval – 20 cars): Carson Macedo – 13.438 seconds

Heat 1 (10 laps): Corey Eliason, Mitchell Faccinto, Carson Macedo, Michael Kofoid, Sean Watts, Jarrett Soares

Heat 2 (10 laps): DJ Netto, Bud Kaeding, Willie Croft, Dominic Scelzi, Mathew Moles, Jeremy Chisum, Nathan Rolfe

Heat 3 (10 laps): Shane Golobic, Kyle Hirst, Gio Scelzi, Craig Stidham, Bobby McMahan, Brent Bjork

Hoosier Tires Dash (6 laps): Willie Croft, Cory Eliason, Gio Scelzi, Bud Kaeding, Kyle Hirst, Carson Macedo, Shane Golobic, DJ Netto, Mitchell Faccinto

KWS-NARC Fujitsu Sprint Car Feature Event (30 laps); Kyle Hirst, Shane Golobic, Carson Macedo, Cory Eliason, Bud Kaeding, Mitchell Faccinto, Craig Stidham, Dominic Scelzi, DJ Netto, Bobby McMahan, Michael Kofoid, Jeremy Chisum, Sean Watts, Mathew Moles, Jarrett Soares, Nathan Rolfe, Willie Croft, Gio Scelzi, Brent Bjork, Wayne Rowett.

Lap Leaders: Eliason 1-19, Hirst 20-30

No related stories.

© TJSlideways.com