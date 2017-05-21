Rilat Caps NSA Series Season-Opening Weekend With Win During First Event at Electric City Speedway





GREAT FALLS, Mont. (May 20, 2017) – Veteran sprint car driver Travis Rilat made the most of his first career weekend racing at Electric City Speedway by winning the Sprint Car Shootout finale on Saturday evening.

Rilat capitalized on a front row starting position as he led the duration of the NSA Series main event, making him the sixth winner in the last seven series races dating back to last season.

“Congratulations to Travis Rilat and Casey Adams for winning our opening weekend of the season,” NSA Series Founder Mike Quigley said. “We also want to give a special shout out to Electric City Speedway Owner Dan Mann for his hard work in making sure our first weekend went off without a hitch. We had some inclement weather hit the track Saturday afternoon, but Dan was intent on putting on a race for the fans and giving the drivers an opportunity. He is a real promoter and we’re thrilled he is a big part of the NSA Series.”

Wet weather made for fast conditions once racing got underway as Sean MacDonell set a new track record while winning the first heat race before Friday’s feature winner Casey Adams established an even faster track record as he captured the second heat race. Rilat won the third and final heat race.

All three drivers made the six-car feature redraw with Rilat starting on the outside of the front row for the main event. He quickly took the lead and held off sixth-starting Adams in traffic to secure the triumph.

Trever Kirkland rounded out the podium with defending series champion Kelly Miller maneuvering from 13th to fourth to earn the Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars. MacDonell battled for a podium for most of the race before ending fifth.

The NSA Series will return to action June 16-17 at BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont., for the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial. It marks the first two events under the Northwest Challenge Series banner.

NSA SERIES RACE REPORT: Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., on May 20, 2017 –

Heat Race 1 : 1. 9-Sean MacDonell (2); 2. 38b-Brian Brown (1); 3. 00-Roger Cummings (3); 4. 97-Matthew Dusseault (4); 5. 35m-Cody Masse (6); 6. 31-Shane Moore (5).

Heat Race 2: 1. 12-Casey Adams (3); 2. 37-Trever Kirkland (5); 3. 2-Kyle Evans (6); 4. 3-Jordan Milne (1); 5. 2jr-Kelly Miller (4); 6. 36-Chevy Goodhope (2).

Heat Race 3: 1. 39c-Travis Rilat (1); 2. 23n-Phil Dietz (2); 3. 16-David Miller (5); 4. 12p-J.J. Hickle (4); 5. 1-Bill Boyce (3); 6. 6-Tom Watts (6).

Feature: 1. 39c-Travis Rilat (2); 2. 12-Casey Adams (6); 3. 37-Trever Kirkland (3); 4. 2jr-Kelly Miller (13); 5. 9-Sean MacDonell (5); 6. 16-David Miller (4); 7. 23n-Phil Dietz (7); 8. 2-Kyle Evans (1); 9. 38b-Brian Brown (9); 10. 1-Bill Boyce (16); 11. 12p-J.J. Hickle (11); 12. 00-Roger Cummings (8); 13. 36-Chevy Goodhope (18); 14. 31-Shane Moore (15); 15. 35m-Cody Masse (12); 16. 97-Matthew Dusseault (10); 17. 6-Tom Watts (14); 18. 3-Jordan Milne (17); 19. 23-Rick Tessmaker (DNS).

2017 FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey Adams – 1 (Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., on May 19) and Travis Rilat – 1 (Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., on May 20)

UP NEXT –

June 16-17 at BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont., for the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial with the Northwest Challenge Series

NORTH-AMERICAN SPEED ASSOCIATION –

The North-American Speed Association is a 360ci winged sprint car series that dates back to the mid-1990s. NSA Founder Mike Quigley, who is a former sprint car driver and the current owner at BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont., established the series to hold marquee events throughout the West Coast, Western Canada and Montana.

TRACKS –

BMP SPEEDWAY (Billings, Mont.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile oval. The track hosts weekly racing from the middle of May through late September. For more information, visit http://www.BMPSpeedway.com.

CASTROL RACEWAY (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile track. It showcases weekly racing and special events from May through October. For more information, visit http://www.CastrolRaceway.com.

CENTRAL WASHINGTON STATE FAIR RACEWAY (Yakima, Wash.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile clay oval located at the Central Washington State Fairgrounds. The track only hosts special events each year.

DRAYTON VALLEY SPEEDWAY (Drayton Valley, Alberta, Canada) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile track that was re-opened in 2016. For more information, visit http://www.DVSpeedway.com.

ELECTRIC CITY SPEEDWAY (Great Falls, Mont.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/10-mile oval that was built in the early 1950s. The facility showcases weekly events from late April until early September. For more information, visit http://www.ElectricCitySpeedway.com .

SKAGIT SPEEDWAY (Alger, Wash.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/10-mile track that was established in 1954. The oval puts on weekly events from April through September every season. For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.com.

