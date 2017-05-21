World of Outlaws Rained Out at Weedsport; Rescheduled for October 15

By Clayton Johns

CONCORD, NC. – May 21, 2017 – Due to evening thunderstorms, the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series has postponed the Empire State Challenge at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, NY. The Empire State Challenge has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 15, 2017.

All tickets and wristbands for the event will be honored for the rescheduled date on October 15, 2017. Fans must present their ticket stub or wristband at the gate on raceday. Fans with any questions can contact the Weedsport Speedway office at (315) 834-3067.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will resume racing Tuesday, May 23 at New Egypt Speedway in New Jersey. For live audio coverage of the Jersey Outlaw Classic from New Egypt, NJ, tune-in to dirtvision.com.