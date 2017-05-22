Almost Three Dozen Midgets Tabbed to Tackle 2nd annual Midget Round Up This Weekend





– OWASSO, Okla. (May 22, 2017) – Nearly three dozen midget drivers are expected to compete this weekend during the 2 nd annual Midget Round Up.

Officials with the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association projected at least 25 drivers are committed while the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series expects at least 10 competitors to tackle Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan., this Saturday and Sunday when the TBJ Promotions event pays $2,000 to win each night.

“We anticipate a great field of competitors are venturing to the 2 nd annual Midget Round Up,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “It is shaping up to be a spectacular event that fans won’t want to miss.”

Lance Bennett, Luke Icke, Zach Merritt, Zac Taylor, Greg Schaefer, Keith Rauch, Troy Simpson, Ryan Oerter, Paul Babich, Tony Rossi, Dustin Weiland, Mark Hamilton, Patrick Bourke, Mark Bensenberg, Steve Estrada, Bob Harr, Chris Sheil, Carson Garrett, Ashely Oerter, Bobby Gorczyca, Collin Rinehart, Randy Oerter, Brent Rees, Robert Dalby, Glen Waterland, Steven Shebester, Grady Chandler, Cannon McIntosh, Wesley Smith, Kory Schudy, Matt Moore, Michelle Decker, Hunter Fischer, Noah Key and Zane Hendricks are names of drivers officials with both series sent over with a few additional possibilities.

Additionally, a stout field of drivers are expected to compete in the non-wing micro sprints, which race for $1,000 to win each night, as well as with the Colorado Lightning Sprints. The front gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. each night.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

Several special events are on tap this Friday when meet and greets featuring drivers and race cars will be held at Jax Sports Grille, Burtis Motors, Peerless Tires, Oil Alley and Chappel Liquor from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Following the meet and greets, the drivers and teams will converge at Jax Sports Grille for a pre-race party. Fans are invited to the meet and greets as well as the pre-race party.

TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Mid-America Millwright, The Tunnel Car Wash, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Driven Midwest and Maupin’s Truck Service for their continued support of the event.

