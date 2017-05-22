Fallen Heroes Chshps For Sprints & Lates Kick Off Port Royal Weikert Weekend Sat.

By Shawn Brouse



Port Royal – As part of this weekend’s two-day Bob Weikert Memorial Sprint Car Spectacular at Port Royal Speedway sponsored by Packer’s Concessions, the oval will present the Fallen Heroes Championships for 410 sprints and super late models on Saturday night, May 27 at 7 pm.

The two-day Weikert Memorial runs May 27 – May 28 at the oval with a Monday, May 29 raindate in effect for the Sunday program ONLY.

The special Saturday Fallen Heroes races are meant to honor the five drivers in speedway history who lost their lives in a racing accident at the track.

The 410s will race for $5,000 to win and $400 to start while the late models run for $3,000 to win and $300 to start.

The sprints and lates will compete in 30-lap features on Saturday.

Run in honor of the late Frank Bailey, Harold Swarmer, Hal Hoose, Dennis Snyder and Randy Thompson, the Fallen Heroes Championships began in 2013.

The inaugural events were taken by Danny Lasoski in sprints and Coleby Frye in the super late model division.

Winners in 2014 were Mike Erdley in sprints and Frye again in late models.

Steve Buckwalter scored the sprints in 2015 while Jim Yoder took the late models

Defending event winners from 2016 are Greg Hodnett, sprints; and Dylan Yoder, late models.

Adult general admission is just $25 with students ages 12 – 18 admitted for just $10 with gates opening at 4 pm.

The night will be highlighted by a beautiful fireworks display.

Saturday’s action is round one of the two-day Weikert Memorial weekend with over 1,000 total free giveaways up for grabs by fans at the main general admission gates on both Saturday and Sunday.

The track returns on Sunday at 7 pm with Pepsi Night and York County Racing Club Night as round two of Weikert weekend featuring the Bob Weikert Memorial itself for the 410 sprints along with the URC Sprints.

The URC’s will compete in a banner event paying $2,000 to win and $200 to start a 25-lap main while the 410 sprints race in a 35-lap main paying $10,000 to win and $500 to start.

First run in 2003 in honor of late, great car owner Bob Weikert of Fairfield and his world renowned Weikert’s Livestock No. 29 sprint car, the Port Royal Weikert Memorial has become a must-win event for sprint car drivers.

Fred Rahmer of Salfordville won the inaugural Weikert Memorial in 2003 and again in 2004 followed by Todd Shaffer, 2005; Lance Dewease, 2006; Greg Hodnett, 2007; Jeff Shepard, 2008; Stevie Smith, 2009; Greg Hodnett, 2011 and 2012; Doug Esh, 2013; Greg Hodnett, 2014; Cody Darrah, 2015; and Greg Hodnett, 2016. The event was lost to weather in 2010.

Adult general admission for Sunday is $25 with students ages 12 – 18 priced at $10.

Live broadcasts of MRN Winged Nation will take place from the track beginning at 5 pm both nights.

