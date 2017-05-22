Rilat Scores NSA Series Win During Debut at Electric City Speedway





Inside Line Promotions

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (May 22, 2017) – Travis Rilat recorded his first feature victory of the season last weekend when he made his season debut driving for Richard Saumure and his career debut competing at Electric City Speedway.

Rilat opened the NSA Series season-opening doubleheader on Friday by maneuvering from fifth to second place in a heat race. That earned a spot in the feature redraw, in which he pulled the No. 1 to start the main event on the pole during the Sprint Car Shootout.

“The start was a little messed up and we ran second the first few laps,” he said. “We were racing hard for the lead and I ended up going around in turn two. I drove in too hard in the middle right through the slick and spun the thing around.”

Rilat restarted at the back of the pack, but he rebounded to post a fifth-place result. It marked his fifth top five of the season and provided the team something to work on for Saturday’s finale.

Rilat won a heat race from the pole position to lock into the feature redraw on Saturday. This time he pulled the No. 2 to start the main event on the outside of the front row.

“We got the lead on the start and led the distance,” he said. “I focused on getting through traffic as best as I could and hitting my marks. The track was really nice. The bottom was the fastest way, but you could maneuver where you needed to go. I think Casey Adams was the only car we didn’t lap. We got Trever Kirkland, who ran third, with a couple of laps to go.”

Rilat became the sixth different winner in the last seven NSA Series races dating back to last season. He has now recorded one win, four podiums and five top fives in his last five NSA Series events.

“Everything worked out as planned,” he said. “It was great to be able to win the first weekend out this season with the No. 39c team and during my first weekend of racing at Electric City Speedway.”

Rilat will return to action in his sprint car on June 13 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour before competing with the NSA Series on June 16-17 at BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont., for the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 19 – Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont. – Heat race: 2 (5); Feature: 5 (1).

May 20 – Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont. – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

13 races, 1 win, 5 top fives, 7 top 10s, 9 top 15s, 10 top 20s

UP NEXT –

June 13 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour and June 16-17 at BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont., for the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial with the NSA Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.TravisRilat.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/TravisRilat29

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Xtreme Oilfield Technology

Located in St. Paul, Alberta, Canada, Xtreme Oilfield Technology began in 2000 by providing general and specialized tank cleaning (door pulls), fluid transfers, well loads and rig work. Xtreme Oilfield Technology has expanded to include body vac units, flushby units, combinations units (vacuum/steamer), water trucks and hydro vac units, and offers equipment rental. For more information, visit http://www.XtremeOilfield.ca.

“The people with Xtreme Oilfield Technology are very cool people to hang out with and we really appreciate their partnership,” Rilat said.

Rilat would also like to thank Carlan Services, Shark Racing Engines, Northern Provincial Pipelines, Matt’s Oilfield Services, TriJet Manufacturing Services, Northern Lights Welding, Camex VP, Rob Wright Building Supplies, Scott Safety, Max Fuel, Jaron Water Hauling, Maxim, Factory Kahne, HRP, Ti22, Weld Wheels, Ben Cook Racing and Smiley’s Racing Products among others for their continued support on Richard Saumure’s No. 39c Maxim.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.