FORT WAYNE, Ind. (May 21, 2017) — Shawn Valenti won the Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP feature Sunday evening at Baer Field Speedway. Valenti led all 30-laps in route to his first win of the 2017 season. Joe Swanson, Landon Simon, Thomas Schinderle, and Steve Irwin rounded out the top five.

