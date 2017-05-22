Wheatley Records First Career Win at Grays Harbor Raceway





Inside Line Promotions

ELMA, Wash. (May 22, 2017) – Austen Wheatley captured his first career victory at Grays Harbor Raceway last Saturday.

The triumph gives him two wins this season, which marks the first time in his career achieving that feat.

“We’ve won two races and had three DNFs in our five races this year so if we can clean up the DNFs we’ll be stellar,” he said. “Doug Rutz gives me a great opportunity so it feels great to win races.”

The action began last Saturday with Wheatley setting quick time during qualifying, which happened for the third time this season while driving for Rutz.

“We were third quickest in hot laps,” he said. “I was middle of the field to go out in qualifying and we laid down a great lap. Then I took my time in the heat race to make it through for the feature inversion.”

Wheatley finished where he started – fourth – in a heat race to qualify for the feature inversion.

“I drew the zero pill so that gave me the pole for the main event,” he said. “The track was really dusty with the preferred line on the bottom. It was silty and sandy if you got off the bottom. That’s where lapped traffic was sketchy. I wasn’t going to get off the bottom. I got held up in traffic at the end, but knew it’d be tough for anyone to pass on the outside.”

Wheatley led all 25 laps to garner the victory. He has now won at all three major dirt tracks in his home state of Washington.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 20 – Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 4 (4); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

5 races, 2 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s, 3 top 15s, 4 top 20s

UP NEXT –

TBD

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.AustenWheatley.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AustenWheatley

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DownForceDesigns?fref=ts

APPAREL –

Wheatley will have t-shirts and hoodies for sale at every race he competes at this season. For his schedule of races, visit http://www.AustenWheatley.com.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Downforce Designs

Downforce Designs is an apparel company established and operated by Austen Wheatley. For information on apparel options, prices, clientele and more, visit http://www.DownforceDesigns.com .

“It’s good to have a fresh take on apparel in the sport,” Wheatley said. “My goal is to provide something unique and diverse, and I think I know what a driver wants to see on his or her apparel. It’s a racer helping racers.”

Wheatley would also like to thank Redlined Welding & Construction, Astro Titanium, Fire-Down Graphics, SpeedMart, Bell and King Racing Products for their continued support.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.

*PHOTO COURTESY OF GRAYS HARBOR RACEWAY*