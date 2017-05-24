Adjusted 2017 Sprint Series of Oklahoma Schedule

From David Smith Jr.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (May 22, 2017) – With Mother Nature having claimed three events thus far this season, including this past Friday night (May 12) at Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore, there have been a couple of adjustments to the 2017 schedule for the Sprint Series of Oklahoma IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Below is the remaining 2017 schedule for the SSO”

May 28 81 Speedway/Park City, Kansas (w/URSS)

June 23 Southern Oklahoma Speedway/Ardmore, Oklahoma

June 24 Oklahoma Sports Park/Ada, Oklahoma

June 30 Red Dirt Raceway/Meeker, Oklahoma

July 22 Elk City Speedway/Elk City, Oklahoma

July 28 Wichita Speedway/Wichita Falls, Texas

Aug 5 Southern Oklahoma Speedway/Ardmore, Oklahoma

Aug 12 Enid Speedway/Enid, Oklahoma

Aug 18 Southern Oklahoma Speedway/Ardmore, Oklahoma

Aug 19 Lawton Speedway/Lawton, Oklahoma

Aug 27 Longdale Speedway/Longdale, Oklahoma (w/URSS)

Sept 15 Southern Oklahoma Speedway/Ardmore, Oklahoma (w/SST)

To learn more about the Sprint Series of Oklahoma check out their official facebook page: Sprint Series of Oklahoma. More information can be obtained by SSO director Jim Messmer (405) 417-2202 and for technical inquires call Ernie Messmer (405) 818-9007.

SSO officials would like to welcome Smiley’s Racing Products for becoming presenting partner with the series as they will be giving $1000 cash to the 2017 SSO champion.

The series would also like to thank the following for climbing aboard as contingency partners with the series for 2017: Hoosier Racing Tires, Danny Holloway, Martens Machine Shop, Saldana Racing Products, Pyrotech Race Cells, Outlaw Wings, Keizer Wheels, Bishops Racing Products and Messmer Racing.