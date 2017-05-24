Three-Race Memorial Day Weekend Await NCRA Upper Midwest Sprint Series

From NCRA

PARK CITY, Ks. (May 22, 2017) – It will be a huge triple-header weekend of Wisconsin tracks for the NCRA Upper Midwest Sprint Series this coming Memorial Day holiday weekend as they head to Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie on Friday night before traveling to Rice Lake Speedway in Rice Lake for a Saturday night event. The three-day weekend will come to an end on Sunday night at Eagle Valley Speedway in Jim Falls.

Two events have been completed thus far on the 2017 race season with Wade Nygaard holding a slim ten-point lead over Chris Graf. Chase Viebrock sits just fifteen points out of the lead while Brandon Geldner, Jeff Pellersells, Victoria Knutson, Jared Goerges, Reed Alex, Kevin Bradwell, Bob McVitty and Trevor Serbus round out the top eleven in the early-season point standings.

Nygaard and Lee Grosz have feature victories so far this season.

For more information on Friday night’s season opener at Red Cedar Raceway, check out their official website www.redcedarracing.com.

Information for Saturday night’s stop at Rice Lake Speedway can be found on the tracks official website www.ricelakespeedway.net.

The finale of the three-race weekend will take place at Eagle Valley Speedway and information on this event can be found here www.eaglevalleyspeedway.net.

The NCRA Upper Midwest Sprint Series is based in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota with the majority of the race programs within 150 miles of the Twin Cities, making travel expenses minimized. More information on the UMSS can be found on their official website www.umsssprints.com or call series president Ron Bernhagen (612) 363-5302.

The NCRA would like to thank the following for their involvement in the NCRA Sprint Car Series for the 2017 racing season: Lightning Wings, Rod End Supply, Schoenfeld Headers, Ultra-Shield Race Products.

More information on the NCRA can be found on their official website www.racencra.com; their official facebook page: NCRA Racing and Associates. For questions concerning NCRA and their three series, please call (316) 755-1781.