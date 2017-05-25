Double Header Weekend for NCRA Great Lakes Sprint Series

From NCRA P.R.

PARK CITY, Ks. (May 22, 2017) – It will be a Memorial Day weekend double-header for the NCRA Great Lakes Sprint Series as the tour makes their second appearance of the season at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio on Friday night (May 26) before making their first appearance of the season at Waynesfield Speedway in Waynesfield, Ohio on Saturday night.

Both night’s will be co-sanctioned by the National Racing Alliance (NRA).

On the strength of three straight victories to open the 2017 race season, current series point leader Jared Hortsman will lead the tour into the upcoming holiday weekend with a 34-point lead over Kyle Sauder. Chase Ridenour (-111), Devon Dobie (-126) and Max Stambaugh (-132) will look to gain their first victory of the season. Also expected to compete are Dustin Daggett, Gregg Dalman, Sean Hosey, Ralph Brackenberry and Butch Schroeder.

For Limaland Speedway on Friday night: Adult general admission tickets are just $15; $7 for youth ages 11-15 while children 10 and under will be admitted for free. All pit passes will be $28.

Pit gates will open at 4:30 PM; grandstand gates at 5:00 PM; hot laps at 6:30 PM with racing set for a 7:30 PM start time. For more information on Limaland Motorsports Park, check out their official website www.limaland.com or call the track office (419) 998-3168.

For Waynesfield Speedway on Saturday night: Adult general admission tickets are just $15 for adults; kids ages 6-12 just $6 and ages 10 and under free. All pit passes are 30. Pit gates will open at 4:00 PM, grandstands 5:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time. Waynesfield is located 15 miles southwest of Lima’s east side. For more track information call (419) 568-3201 or check out the tracks website www.waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com.

The NCRA Great Lakes Super Sprints is a 360-ci winged sprint car series that travels to local tracks in Northwestern Ohio, Northern Indiana, Southern Michigan and Southern Ontario and currently boasts a 27-race schedule for the 2017 race season. For more information on the GLSS, call the GLSS series owner and competition director Barry Marlow (989) 737-6150 or check out their website www.greatlakessupersprints.com.

The NCRA would like to thank the following for their involvement in the NCRA Sprint Car Series for the 2017 racing season: Lightning Wings, Rod End Supply, Schoenfeld Headers, Ultra-Shield Race Products.

More information on the NCRA can be found on their official website www.racencra.com; their official facebook page: NCRA Racing and Associates. For questions concerning NCRA and their three series, please call (316) 755-1781.