Harold Leep Classic Saturday, Sprint Car Mania Sunday for OCRS

From John Lemon

TULSA, Ok. (May 23, 2017) – The Ameri-Flex / OCRS sprint cars are set for a huge racing weekend with two large events looming for the winged sprinters over the Memorial Day Weekend. Saturday’s tour stop will be at the 1/4-mile bullring of the Caney Valley Speedway in Caney Kansas for the 3rd Annual Harold Leep Classic presented by Carter – Maxwell and then on Sunday, the open wheel warriors travel northwest to the 3/8-mile 81 Speedway in Park City Kansas for a special all sprint car show tabbed “Sprint Car Mania”. This event will comprise of three completely separate classes of sprint cars that is sure to produce a very exciting and entertaining show as each class will run full programs of heats and features.

Some of the best that the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series has to offer will be in competition this weekend including Shane Sellers who currently leads the point standings after 2 events have been written into the books. Sellers will have company with drivers such as Zach Chappell, Whit Gastineau, Alex Sewell, Shayla Waddell, Sheldon Barksdale, Andrew Deal, Sean McClelland, Brian McClelland, Mickey Walker, Johnny Kent, Tim Kent, Danny Smith, Casey Wills, Joseph Miller and Cameron Hagin along with a gang of other contenders.

For the Leep Classic event, there is an excess of $3200 on the table by the way of “Lap Money”. As with previous Leep Classic events, This added cash has been donated by various types of sponsors. Should a driver sweep all the available cash awards offered for the evening, the take would be over $3100 with bonus cash also being dispersed throughout multiple other positions. Thanks in large part to Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories and our racetrack partners, the OCRS series is the best value in the region.

Saturday night will also be the 2017 season opener for the Caney Valley Speedway after Mother Nature disrupted previous attempts to get the season started. After speaking with promoter Kerry Gorby, Caney Valley is excited to have the Harold Leep Classic as its season opener and a great show in anticipated.

The Leep Classic lap sponsors are:

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, Broncho Courier, Sewell Mechanical, T-Clark Enterprises, TS Construction, H&R Block

Coyote Automotive, Crocker (Farmers) Insurance, Action Auto Collision, Arrowhead Electric, Broken Arrow Lawn & Garden

Barksdale Overhead Door, Caeli’s Sweets Eats & Bar, ASCS Red River Region, Grass King Lawn Care

ATC Insurance Solutions, EMTEC Pest Control, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, Grand National Trailer

Tribute to American Armed Forces, Tribute to Ofixco Racing Team, Tribute to the FANS

Laps are also sponsored In Memory of Jonathan Isaacs and In Memory of Allen Couch​

Race fans Jerry Medlin & Greg Shields have also sponsored laps.

Caney Valley Speedway Docket:

What: Harold Leep Classic presented by Carter – Maxwell (Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Cars)

Where: Caney Valley Speedway / Caney Kansas

When: Saturday May 27, 2017

Time: Gates open at 4:00p / Hot laps 6:30p / Racing at 7:00p (OCRS drivers meeting at 5:45p)

Tickets: $15 (13yrs & up) / $5 (7-12yrs & Seniors) / 6 & under (FREE) / Pit Pass: $35

Track Phone: (620) 330-0485

Track website: www.caneyvalleyspeedway.net

Track Location: The track is just 1/2-mile west of the junction (intersection) of US 75 and US 166 on CR 1600.