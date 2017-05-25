Seven Events Line 2017 ASCS Memorial Day Weekend Lineup

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (May 22, 2017) – Memorial Day Weekend is always a busy weekend for dirt track racing across the United States. Of the over 100 open wheel events slated for competition this weekend, the American Sprint Car Series is set to contribute seven of those with ASCS sanctioned events in Colorado, Missouri, and Texas.

Sanctions of the ASCS Nation include the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network as well as the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region and Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

The Lineup:

5/26/2017 – RPM Speedway (Crandall, TX) – ASCS Gulf South

5/27/2017 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) – ASCS Gulf South

5/27/2017 – El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, CO) – ASCS National Tour

5/27/2017 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO) – ASCS Warrior

5/28/2017 – Lone Star Speedway (Kilgore, TX) – ASCS Gulf South

5/28/2017 – Phillips County Raceway (Holyoke, CO) – ASCS National Tour

5/28/2017 – Double X Speedway (California, MO) – ASCS Warrior

ASCS National:

The return to Colorado for the first time in 18 years, the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will see two new facilities added to the history book with El Paso County Raceway on Saturday, May 27 and Phillips County Raceway on Sunday, May 29. Promoted by BST Promotions, both nights are slated to begin at 5:00 P.M. (MDT).

Tickets for both events are currently on sale at http://www.bstpromotions.com.

Picking up his sixth ASCS sanctioned victory on the season this past Saturday with the Red River Region, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. carries a 141 point advantage into the mile-high double header over Johnny Herrera. Having made some of his earliest laps at Colorado ovals, Herrera is trailed by Wayne Johnson with Matt Covington and 2015 series champion, Aaron Reutzel making up the top-five in series standings. Reutzel is the only other winner on the National Tour thus far, having broken Hafertepe’s win streak at five during the series visit to Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City.

Contact the Tracks:

El Paso County and Phillips County Raceway:

Phone: Joe Bellm w/ BST Promotions – (720) 404-0400

Email: joe@bstracing.com

Website: http://www.bstpromotions.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/ColoradoDirtTrackAlliance/

ASCS Gulf South Region:

A triple dip weekend for the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region, racing kicks off on Friday, May 26 at RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas. The $2,000 to win, $310 to start affair at the quarter-mile oval will be followed by another Edwards family owned facility as the series heads for the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite on Saturday, May 27 with the purse going to $3,000 to win, and still $310 to start.

Things wrap up on Sunday, May 28 at Lone Star Speedway in Kilgore with another $3,000 winner’s check on the line.

Adding to the weekend, Cooper Motorsports and Challenger Drilling will hand out an extra $1,000 to any driver who can win two out of three events. If anyone can complete the weekend sweep, another $1,000 will be paid for an overall weekend payout of $10,000.

Friday at RPM Speedway and Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway both get underway at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Fans who bring their ticket stub from RPM to Devil’s Bowl will get a $5 discount for the grandstands. Sunday, May 28 at Lone Star Speedway begins at 7:00 P.M. (CDT).

Contact the Tracks:

RPM Speedway:

Phone: (972) 472-3700

Email: info@rpmdirt.com

Website: http://www.rpmdirt.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/rpmdirt

Devil’s Bowl Speedway:

Phone: (972) 222-2421

Email: info@devilsbowl.com

Website: http://www.devilsbowl.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/devilsbowl

Lone Star Speedway:

Phone: (903) 986-9731

Email: contact@lonestarspeedway.com

Website: http://www.lonestarspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/LoneStarSpeedway/

ASCS Warrior Region:

A weekend that fans have been looking forward too for some time, the return to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. on Saturday, May 27 and the Tribute to Jesse and Daniel at Double X Speedway on Sunday, May 28.

Resurrected by Marshall, Missouri’s Tim Trimble, the one-third clay oval has seen two nights of weekly Sprint Car action so far this season with Austin Alumbaugh and Randy Martin picking up wins. In the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps last visit on September 4, 2011, Nebraska’s Jack Dover grabbed the win. Saturday at Lake Ozark Speedway gets underway at 7:00 P.M. (CDT).

The annual Tribute to Jesse and Daniel at Double X Speedway features a trick that the late Jesse Hockett was quite known for. Build up a nice pot of extra cash and elect to drop to the tail with the rule being, he had to win to get the extra cash. A feat which he was quite successful at. That tradition is carried on in his honor, and already the pot is growing to see who will elect to give up their spot on the front row for a shot at extra cash. Sunday at the California, Mo. oval gets underway at 7:00 P.M. (CDT).

Contact the Tracks:

Lake Ozark Speedway:

Phone: (573) 418-0565

Email: bam@lakeozarkspeedway.net

Website: http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/lakeozarkspeedway/

Double X Speedway:

Phone: (573) 796-4694

Email: xxfamily2@aol.com

Website: http://www.xxspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Double-X-Speedway-188377934531844/

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation and its over 150 nights of racing in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS A-Main Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 5 (3/17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 4/7 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/8 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/15 – Missouri State Fair Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (5/11 – Lakeside Speedway)

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 892; 2. Johnny Herrera 751; 3. Wayne Johnson 717; 4. Matt Covington 704; 5. Aaron Reutzel 691; 6. Seth Bergman 681; 7. Justin Henderson 675; 8. Josh Baughman 655; 9. Blake Hahn 644; 10. Dustin Morgan 609;