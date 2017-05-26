Allstar Performance Event List: May 26 – 29, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 26 – 29, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday May 26, 2017

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars

Albany Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Little 500 Second Round Qualifying

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – United States Speed Association

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Josh Burton Memorial

Red Clay Raceway – Meeker, OK – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Red Cedar Speedway – Menomonie, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

Central Alberta Raceways – Rimbley, AB – Sportsman Sprints

Colorado Motor Sports Park – Byers, CO – ASCS – National Tour

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints

Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburgh, MS – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – Wingless Auto Club

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – Sprint Invaders Association

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USAC – Silver Crown Championship

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Crate Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Red Cedar Speedway – Menomonie, WI – UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region

Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – POWRi – New Mexico 305 Winged Sprints

the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC – World of Outlaws

Thunder Mountain Speedway – Brookville, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – Nebraska Limited Sprints

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – PA Sprint Series

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday May 27, 2017

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

ABC Raceway – Ashland, WI – Interstate Racing Association

Airport Raceway – Garden City, KS – POWRi – West Midget Car Series

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, Mn – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Little 500

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Arizona Motorplex – Tucson, AZ – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – Sprint Cars of New England

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Empire Super Sprints

Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – Oil Capital Racing Series

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship

Capitol Speedway – Willow, AK – Limited Sprints

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – Sportsman Sprints

Central Alberta Raceways – Rimbley, AB – Sportsman Sprints

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Marvin Smith Memorial

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – Michigan Traditional Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Race Track – Republic, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – ASCS – National Tour

Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series / Ohio Sprint Car Series

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Northwest Wingless Tour

I-55 Speedway – Pevely, MO – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Laurens Speedway – Laurens, SC – Carolina RaceSaver Series

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – Crate Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Civil War Series

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – Midget Cars

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – Crate Sprint Cars

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – International Super Modified Association

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – Small Block Supermodifieds

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – Supermodifieds

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – PAS Young Guns – Saulte to Indy

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Sr. Sprints – Saulte to Indy

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Saulte to Indy

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Weikert Memorial

Rice Lake Speedway – Rice Lake, WI – UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series

Rice Lake Speedway – Rice Lake, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Rocky Mountain Raceways – West Valley City, UT – Focus Midgets

Rocky Mountain Raceways – West Valley City, UT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – United Racing Club

Shenandoah Speedway – Shenandoah, VA – Virginia Sprint Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints – John Carroll Classic

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – John Carroll Classic

Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – POWRi – New Mexico 305 Winged Sprints

Southern Oregon Speedway – Central Point, OR – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Southern Oregon Speedway – Central Point, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – 350 Supermodifieds

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – USAC – Gulf Coast Midget Championship

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Sunday May 28, 2017

141 Speedway – Francis Creek, WI – Interstate Racing Association

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Sprint Invaders Association

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – National Championship Racing Association – Sprint Car Mania

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Oil Capital Racing Series – Sprint Car Mania

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – United Rebel Sprint Series – Sprint Car Mania

Airport Raceway – Garden City, KS – POWRi – West Midget Car Series

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prarie, WI – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prarie, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Arizona Motorplex – Tucson, AZ – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship

Capitol Speedway – Willow, AK – Limited Sprints

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Marvin Smith Memorial

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, VT – Sprint Cars of New England

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region

Eagle Valley Speedway – Jim Falls, WI – UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series

Eagle Valley Speedway – Jim Falls, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

Eagle Race Track – Republic, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – Southern United Sprints

Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Greenville Speedway – Grenneville, MS – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – Texas Sprint Series

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Sprint Series of Nebraska

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Midget Cars

Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region

Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions

Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – ASCS – National Tour

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – United Racing Club – Bob Weikert Memorial

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Weikert Memorial

Quincy Raceways – Quincy, IL – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Civil War Series – Fair Race

Stuart Race Track – Stuart, NE – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – Empire Super Sprints

Monday May 29, 2017

Clayhill Motorsports – Atwood, TN – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – World of Outlaws

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Winged 360 Sprint Cars