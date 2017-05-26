Allstar Performance Event List: May 26 – 29, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 26 – 29, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday May 26, 2017
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars
Albany Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour
Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Little 500 Second Round Qualifying
Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – United States Speed Association
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Josh Burton Memorial
Red Clay Raceway – Meeker, OK – Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Red Cedar Speedway – Menomonie, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series
Central Alberta Raceways – Rimbley, AB – Sportsman Sprints
Colorado Motor Sports Park – Byers, CO – ASCS – National Tour
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints
Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburgh, MS – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Midwest Open Wheel Association
Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – Wingless Auto Club
Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – Sprint Invaders Association
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance
Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USAC – Silver Crown Championship
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Crate Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Red Cedar Speedway – Menomonie, WI – UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region
Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – POWRi – New Mexico 305 Winged Sprints
the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC – World of Outlaws
Thunder Mountain Speedway – Brookville, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – Nebraska Limited Sprints
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – PA Sprint Series
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday May 27, 2017
34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
ABC Raceway – Ashland, WI – Interstate Racing Association
Airport Raceway – Garden City, KS – POWRi – West Midget Car Series
Arlington Raceway – Arlington, Mn – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Little 500
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Arizona Motorplex – Tucson, AZ – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – Sprint Cars of New England
Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Empire Super Sprints
Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – Oil Capital Racing Series
Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship
Capitol Speedway – Willow, AK – Limited Sprints
Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – Sportsman Sprints
Central Alberta Raceways – Rimbley, AB – Sportsman Sprints
Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Marvin Smith Memorial
Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – Michigan Traditional Sprints
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eagle Race Track – Republic, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – ASCS – National Tour
Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series / Ohio Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Northwest Wingless Tour
I-55 Speedway – Pevely, MO – Midwest Open Wheel Association
Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Laurens Speedway – Laurens, SC – Carolina RaceSaver Series
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – Crate Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Civil War Series
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – Midget Cars
New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – Crate Sprint Cars
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – International Super Modified Association
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – Small Block Supermodifieds
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – Supermodifieds
Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – PAS Young Guns – Saulte to Indy
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Sr. Sprints – Saulte to Indy
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Saulte to Indy
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Weikert Memorial
Rice Lake Speedway – Rice Lake, WI – UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series
Rice Lake Speedway – Rice Lake, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Rocky Mountain Raceways – West Valley City, UT – Focus Midgets
Rocky Mountain Raceways – West Valley City, UT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – United Racing Club
Shenandoah Speedway – Shenandoah, VA – Virginia Sprint Series
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints – John Carroll Classic
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – John Carroll Classic
Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – POWRi – New Mexico 305 Winged Sprints
Southern Oregon Speedway – Central Point, OR – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Southern Oregon Speedway – Central Point, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – 350 Supermodifieds
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – USAC – Gulf Coast Midget Championship
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman
Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Sunday May 28, 2017
141 Speedway – Francis Creek, WI – Interstate Racing Association
34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Sprint Invaders Association
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – National Championship Racing Association – Sprint Car Mania
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Oil Capital Racing Series – Sprint Car Mania
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Sprint Series of Oklahoma
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – United Rebel Sprint Series – Sprint Car Mania
Airport Raceway – Garden City, KS – POWRi – West Midget Car Series
Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prarie, WI – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prarie, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Arizona Motorplex – Tucson, AZ – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship
Capitol Speedway – Willow, AK – Limited Sprints
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Marvin Smith Memorial
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, VT – Sprint Cars of New England
Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Double-X Speedway – California, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region
Eagle Valley Speedway – Jim Falls, WI – UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series
Eagle Valley Speedway – Jim Falls, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series
Eagle Race Track – Republic, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – Southern United Sprints
Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Greenville Speedway – Grenneville, MS – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek
Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – Texas Sprint Series
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Sprint Series of Nebraska
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Midget Cars
Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region
Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions
Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – ASCS – National Tour
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – United Racing Club – Bob Weikert Memorial
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Weikert Memorial
Quincy Raceways – Quincy, IL – Midwest Open Wheel Association
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Civil War Series – Fair Race
Stuart Race Track – Stuart, NE – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series
Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – Empire Super Sprints
Monday May 29, 2017
Clayhill Motorsports – Atwood, TN – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek
Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – World of Outlaws
Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League
Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Winged 360 Sprint Cars