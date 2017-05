ATTICA, Ohio (May 26, 2017) — Byron Reed led the way as the local contingent at Attica Raceway Park ambushed the regulars of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions. Craig Mintz, DJ Foos, Broc Martin and Stuart Brubaker rounded out the top five. The win was the 11th All Star win of Reed’s career, five of which have taken place at Attica Raceway Park. More on this race to come.

