Horstman Wins at Limaland

From Gerry Keysor

LIMA, Ohio (May 26, 2017) — The traditional start of summer and the Memorial Day weekend happens with the running of the Memorial Cup at Limaland Motorsports Park. The sun broke thru the clouds just in time for hotlaps at the quarter-mile bullring, and action was hot and heavy all thru the evening. Cloverdale, Ohio’s Jared Horstman was the class of the field in the NRA Sprint Invader feature, with Todd Sherman picking up the win in the K&N Filters UMP modified feature, and Justin Long winning the rain shortened Bud Thunderstock A Main.

Kicking off the evening was the McDonald’s Dash for Cash featuring the K&N Filters UMP Modifieds. No.4L Mike Learman, No. T5X Bub Roberts, No. 17T Mikey Tarlton, and #95J “Jedi” Jerry Bowersock would take the green in the 5 lap, winner take all dash. Learman would lead all 5 laps and grab the $100 and hood plaque from Lewis Family McDonalds, with Roberts 2nd, Bowersock 3rd, and Tarlton 4th.

In feature action, the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders and Great Lakes Super Sprints would hit the track for their 25 lap affair. No. 18 Todd Heuerman and No. Jared Horstman would bring the field to green, with No. 28 Phil Gressman making a great move on the start to grab the early lead. Caution would wave on lap 3 for No. 57 Noah Dunlap spinning in turn 2, also No. 4 Brady Locke and No. 12 Nick Roberts spinning in turn 4. Horstman would make his move a lap after the restart, grabbing the lead from Gressman down the backstretch. The next several laps would see great battles throughout the field and No. 6S JR Stewart methodically picking his way through the field. Horstman would prove to be too strong as he would win over Stewart, No. 11R Chase Ridenour, Gressman, and No.85 Dustin Daggett completing the top 5.

In K&N Filters Modified feature action, No. 4L Mike Learman, and No. 22T “Tuff” Tony Anderson would bring the field to green. Learman would get out to the early lead, but No. 35 David Stremme quickly let his prescence be know until lap 4 when Learman, Stremme, and No.16 Jeff Koz would tangle in turns 1 and 2, bringing out the caution. On the restart, Anderson would lead, but Jerry Bowersock would battle hard for the lead, and No. 65 Todd Sherman would stick his nose in the battle for the lead. Sherman would use the bottom of the track to perfection, grabbing the lead on lap 12 and never looking back. Sherman would hold on to win over Anderson, Bowersock, Stremme, and No. 3w Dylan Woodling.

Completing the nights action were the Bud Thunderstocks in their 15 lap A Main. No. 463 Daniel Sanchez and No. 26 Justin Long would lead the field to green, with Sanchez grabbing the lead until lap 3, when Long would make his move to the point. Tony Anderson would get by Sanchez on lap 7 for 2nd, and No. 11D Bob Daugherty would grab 3rd on lap 8. Caution would wavew just after the halfway point for the No. 82 of Chris Douglas spinning in turns 3 and 4. Before the green could comeback out, the skies opened up and rain washed out the remaining 6 laps of the A Main. With the race being over halfway, it was called official with Long winning over Anderson, Daugherty, No. 7c Jordan Conover, and No. 34s Gregg DeTray completing the top 5.

Limaland Motorsports Park will be back in action next Friday night June 2nd and St Ritas Health Partners presents “Family Fun Night, featuring the Limaland debut of the NSSA Midgets. Alsom in action will be the K&N Filters UMP Modifieds, and Budweiser Thunderstocks. Visit limaland.com for details on this and all racing at Limaland Motorsports Park.

Limaland Motorsports Park – 5/26/2017

18th Annual Memorial Cup presented by Lewis Family McDonalds

K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprints

Qualifying –

1. 2S-Kyle Sauder, 11.35; 2. 22H-Randy Hannagan, 11.39; 3. 49-Shawn Dancer, 11.45; 4. 23D-Devin Dobie, 11.48; 5. 35-Ronnie Blair, 11.49; 6. 17H-Jared Horstman, 11.49; 7. 28-Phil Gressman, 11.49; 8. 11R-Chase Ridenour, 11.54; 9. 6S-Jr Stewart, 11.54; 10. 15-Brandon Ferguson, 11.62; 11. 18H-Todd Heuerman, 11.62; 12. 20B-Cody Bova, 11.63; 13. 85-Dustin Daggett, 11.74; 14. 10J-Jarrod Delong, 11.76; 15. 11-Tim Allison, 11.82; 16. 5W-Jeff Williams, 11.83; 17. 12B-Jeff Swindell, 11.92; 18. 57-Noah Dunlap, 11.98; 19. 1X-Scott Hunter, 12.02; 20. 6H-Sean Hosey, 12.02; 21. 4-Brady Locke, 12.78; 22. 22R-Kevin Roberts, 99.99; 23. 12R-Nick Roberts, 99.99

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 28-Phil Gressman; 2. 23D-Devin Dobie; 3. 85-Dustin Daggett; 4. 2S-Kyle Sauder; 5. 15-Brandon Ferguson; 6. 5W-Jeff Williams; 7. 1X-Scott Hunter; 8. 22R-Kevin Roberts

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 18H-Todd Heuerman; 2. 22H-Randy Hannagan; 3. 11R-Chase Ridenour; 4. 35-Ronnie Blair; 5. 12B-Jeff Swindell; 6. 10J-Jarrod Delong; 7. 12R-Nick Roberts; 8. 6H-Sean Hosey

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 17H-Jared Horstman; 2. 49-Shawn Dancer; 3. 6S-Jr Stewart; 4. 11-Tim Allison; 5. 20B-Cody Bova; 6. 57-Noah Dunlap; 7. 4-Brady Locke

A-Main – (25 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 17H-Jared Horstman[2]; 2. 6S-Jr Stewart[9]; 3. 11R-Chase Ridenour[8]; 4. 28-Phil Gressman[3]; 5. 85-Dustin Daggett[7]; 6. 49-Shawn Dancer[5]; 7. 23D-Devin Dobie[4]; 8. 18H-Todd Heuerman[1]; 9. 11-Tim Allison[12]; 10. 2S-Kyle Sauder[10]; 11. 22R-Kevin Roberts[22]; 12. 22H-Randy Hannagan[6]; 13. 1X-Scott Hunter[19]; 14. 10J-Jarrod Delong[17]; 15. 35-Ronnie Blair[11]; 16. 15-Brandon Ferguson[13]; 17. 12R-Nick Roberts[20]; 18. 57-Noah Dunlap[18]; 19. 5W-Jeff Williams[16]; 20. 12B-Jeff Swindell[14]; 21. 4-Brady Locke[21]

K&N Filter UMP Modifieds

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 5 Transfer)

1. 35-David Stremme; 2. 4L-Mike Learman; 3. 95J-Jerry Bowersock; 4. T5X-Bub Roberts; 5. 65-Todd Sherman; 6. 3W-Dylan Woodling; 7. 9C-Troy Cattarene; 8. 27-Frank Paladino; 9. 71-Will Norris; 10. 6-Bj Gregory; 11. 80-Daniel Russel; 12. 30-Jon Raney

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 5 Transfer)

1. 53-Hillard Miller; 2. 18S-Ryan Sutter; 3. 21JR-Tom Conrad Jr.; 4. M1G-Fat Matt Twining; 5. 17N-Dillon Nusbaum; 6. L5-Casey Luedeke; 7. 4G-Bill Griffith; 8. 34X-Andy Bibler; 9. 5-Brad Johnson; 10. 27J-Jason Jones; 11. 32-Scott Boyd Jr.; 12. 55S-Jim Szekacs

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 5 Transfer)

1. 22T-Tony Anderson; 2. 16-Jeff Koz; 3. 17T-Micheal Tarlton; 4. 20K-Bill Keeler; 5. 1-Blake Spalding; 6. 36-Kelly Bowlby; 7. 19B-Brandon Ordway; 8. 2D-Curtis Deisenroth; 9. 19-Ryan Ordway; 10. 97A-Reed Hurst; 11. 72-Todd Gnat

B-Main #1 – (10 Laps – Top 3 Transfer)

1. 3W-Dylan Woodling; 2. 4G-Bill Griffith; 3. 36-Kelly Bowlby; 4. 2D-Curtis Deisenroth; 5. 27-Frank Paladino; 6. 6-Bj Gregory; 7. 5-Brad Johnson; 8. 30-Jon Raney; 9. 32-Scott Boyd Jr.; 10. 97A-Reed Hurst

B-Main #2 – (8 Laps – Top 3 Transfer)

1. 9C-Troy Cattarene; 2. L5-Casey Luedeke; 3. 34X-Andy Bibler; 4. 19B-Brandon Ordway; 5. 71-Will Norris; 6. 80-Daniel Russel; 7. 19-Ryan Ordway; 8. 27J-Jason Jones; 9. 55S-Jim Szekacs; 10. 72-Todd Gnat

A-Main – (20 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 65-Todd Sherman[13]; 2. 22T-Tony Anderson[2]; 3. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[7]; 4. 35-David Stremme[4]; 5. 3W-Dylan Woodling[16]; 6. 53-Hillard Miller[3]; 7. 9C-Troy Cattarene[17]; 8. 21JR-Tom Conrad Jr.[8]; 9. 17T-Micheal Tarlton[9]; 10. M1G-Fat Matt Twining[11]; 11. 34X-Andy Bibler[21]; 12. 17N-Dillon Nusbaum[14]; 13. 4G-Bill Griffith[18]; 14. 18S-Ryan Sutter[5]; 15. T5X-Bub Roberts[10]; 16. 1-Blake Spalding[15]; 17. 20K-Bill Keeler[12]; 18. L5-Casey Luedeke[19]; 19. 16-Jeff Koz[6]; 20. 4L-Mike Learman[1]; 21. 36-Kelly Bowlby[20]

Bud Thunderstocks

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 26-Justin Long; 2. 17J-Jarrod Klay; 3. 89-Keith Shockency; 4. 15-Drew Trick; 5. 99-Andy King; 6. 11D-Bob Daughtery; 7. 14-Greg Marlow; 8. T18-Thomas Foust Jr.

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 463-Daniel Sanchez; 2. 7C-Jordan Conover; 3. 22T-Tony Anderson; 4. 82-Chris Douglas; 5. 1-Jacob Mcconnell; 6. OO-Scott Fritz; 7. 1W-Mark Wooten; 8. 11-Brendan Rassel

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 7W-Dan Wooten; 2. 34S-Greg Detray; 3. 27-Frank Paladino; 4. 2-James Gokee; 5. J42P-John Williams; 6. J1-Jeff Matheny; 7. 87-Andy Welch; 8. 27S-Cody Sanders

A-Main – (15 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 26-Justin Long[2]; 2. 22T-Tony Anderson[8]; 3. 11D-Bob Daughtery[16]; 4. 7C-Jordan Conover[5]; 5. 34S-Greg Detray[6]; 6. 463-Daniel Sanchez[1]; 7. 27-Frank Paladino[9]; 8. 89-Keith Shockency[7]; 9. 2-James Gokee[12]; 10. 1-Jacob Mcconnell[14]; 11. 99-Andy King[13]; 12. 17J-Jarrod Klay[4]; 13. 27S-Cody Sanders[24]; 14. OO-Scott Fritz[17]; 15. 82-Chris Douglas[11]; 16. 14-Greg Marlow[19]; 17. J42P-John Williams[15]; 18. 7W-Dan Wooten[3]; 19. 15-Drew Trick[10]; 20. J1-Jeff Matheny[18]; 21. T18-Thomas Foust Jr.[22]