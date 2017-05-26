Kevin Thomas Jr. Wins Josh Burton Memorial at Bloomington
Josh Burton Memorial
Bloomington Speedway
Bloomington, IN
Friday May 26, 2017
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps): 1. 30-C.J. Leary[2]; 2. 04-Tyler Thomas[4]; 3. 12-Robert Ballou[3]; 4. 44-Kevin Thomas Jr[6]; 5. 5M-Matt McDonald[7]; 6. 5-Dave Darland[8]; 7. 98-Clinton Boyles[1]; 8. 77S-Travis Berryhill[9]
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps): 1. 24T-Shane Cockrum[1]; 2. 70-Jordan Kinser[3]; 3. 77-Jon Stanbrough[4]; 4. 38-Jeff Bland[6]; 5. 57-Shane Cottle[5]; 6. 18-Jarrett Andretti[9]; 7. 14H-A.J. Hopkins[7]; 8. 17-Michael Koontz[8]; 9. 45-Eric Perrott[2]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps): 1. 21X-Kyle Cummins[2]; 2. 3R-Mark Smith[1]; 3. 15-Ethan Barrow[4]; 4. 11P-Brady Short[3]; 5. 4J-Max McGhee[5]; 6. 17GP-Stevie Sussexx III[6]; 7. 69-Chad Boespflug[7]; 8. 66W-Dakota Jackson[9]; 9. 17B-Nick Bilbee[8]
Heat Race #4 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Brandon Mattox[1]; 2. 29-Cole Smith[2]; 3. 5K-Kent Schmidt[3]; 4. 56W-Hunter O’Neal[7]; 5. 24L-Lee Underwood[4]; 6. 4C-Daylan Chambers[5]; 7. 66-Jaden Rogers[6]; 8. 41-Brad Wyatt[8]
B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 5-Dave Darland[3]; 2. 17GP-Stevie Sussexx III[4]; 3. 69-Chad Boespflug[6]; 4. 98-Clinton Boyles[5]; 5. 77S-Travis Berryhill[7]; 6. 5M-Matt McDonald[1]; 7. 66W-Dakota Jackson[8]; 8. 17B-Nick Bilbee[9]
B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 14H-A.J. Hopkins[5]; 2. 18-Jarrett Andretti[3]; 3. 57-Shane Cottle[1]; 4. 24L-Lee Underwood[2]; 5. 17-Michael Koontz[7]; 6. 66-Jaden Rogers[6]; 7. 4C-Daylan Chambers[4]; 8. 41-Brad Wyatt[8]; 9. 45-Eric Perrott[9]
A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 44-Kevin Thomas Jr[12]; 2. 14H-A.J. Hopkins[17]; 3. 04-Tyler Thomas[4]; 4. 70-Jordan Kinser[5]; 5. 24T-Shane Cockrum[1]; 6. 17GP-Stevie Sussexx III[18]; 7. 77-Jon Stanbrough[9]; 8. 5-Dave Darland[16]; 9. 11P-Brady Short[14]; 10. 12-Robert Ballou[8]; 11. 28-Brandon Mattox[3]; 12. 18-Jarrett Andretti[19]; 13. 56W-Hunter O’Neal[15]; 14. 5K-Kent Schmidt[11]; 15. 29-Cole Smith[7]; 16. 15-Ethan Barrow[10]; 17. 38-Jeff Bland[13]; 18. 3R-Mark Smith[6]; 19. 21X-Kyle Cummins[2]; 20. 69-Chad Boespflug[20]