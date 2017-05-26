Kody Swanson Dominates at Lucas Oil Raceway
From USAC
Kody Swanson won the USAC Silver Crown “Carb Night Classic” at Lucas Oil Raceway Friday night.
USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP (presented by TRAXXAS) RACE RESULTS: May 26, 2017 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Lucas Oil Raceway @ Indianapolis – “Carb Night Classic”
PROSOURCE QUALIFYING: 1. Kody Swanson, 63, DePalma-21.004; 2. Tanner Swanson, 02, Bowman-21.150; 3. Bobby Santos, 22, DJ Racing-21.228; 4. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn/Carli-21.351; 5. Jerry Coons Jr., 20, Nolen-21.358; 6. Chris Windom, 92, Kazmark-21.368; 7. David Byrne, 40, Byrne-21.465; 8. Davey Hamilton Jr., 98. RPM/Gormly-21.540; 9. Aaron Pierce, 26, Pierce-21.551; 10. A.J. Russell, 3, Finkenbinder-21.758; 11. Joe Axsom, 120, Nolen-22.089; 12. Cody Gerhardt, 60. Gerhardt-22.107; 13. Toni Breidinger, 80, Breidinger-22.232; 14. Joss Moffatt, 32, Williams & Wright-22.570; 15. Kevin Studley, 57, Studley-22.692; 16. Joe Liguori, 4, Liguori-23.101; 17. Patrick Lawson, 2, Lawson-23.284; 18. Bill Rose, 75, Rose-23.402; 19. J.C. Bland, 5, Bland-25.459; 20. Troy Thompson, 15, Thompson-27.532.
FEATURE: (100 laps) 1. Kody Swanson, 2. Bobby Santos, 3. Tanner Swanson, 4. Chris Windom, 5. Aaron Pierce, 6. David Byrne, 7. Kevin Studley, 8. A.J. Russell, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Patrick Lawson, 11. Toni Breidinger, 12. Joss Moffatt, 13. Troy Thompson, 14. Justin Grant, 15. Davey Hamilton Jr., 16. Bill Rose, 17. Joe Liguori, 18. Joe Axsom, 19. J.C. Bland, 20. Cody Gerhardt. NT
——————————
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-100 K.Swanson.
KSE RACING PRODUCTS/NICOLE & BILLY WINSEMANN RACING HARD CHARGER AWARD: Kevin Studley (15tj-7th)
WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Troy Thompson
NEW USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP (presented by TRAXXAS) POINTS: 1-K.Swanson-210, 2-Windom-171, 3-Coons-162, 4-Byrne-157, 5-Santos-140, 6-Pierce-133, 7-T.Swanson-97, 8-Russell-95, 9-Grant-91, 10-Breidinger-90.
NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE (presented by TRAXXAS): June 16 – Williams Grove (PA) Speedway – “Ted Horn-Bill Schindler Memorial” – “USAC Triple Crown Showdown”