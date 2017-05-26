Ohsweken Speedway Racing Cancelled For May 26 Due To Wet Grounds

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. – May 26,2017 – Tonight’s scheduled races at Ohsweken Speedway have been officially cancelled due to poor and unsafe ground conditions. Speedway officials woke up to extremely wet ground conditions and held off cancelling with hopes of improvement. However, the track has also experienced continued rain fall and there has been no progress in drying the grounds as of 1:30pm.

“The infield is impassible for safety vehicles,” said track owner/promoter Glenn Styres. “Our safety response team would have trouble properly servicing the races this evening.”

Ohsweken Speedway will return to action next Friday, June 2 when NASCAR star Ken Schrader and the UMP Modifieds join the weekly racing action.