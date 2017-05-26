Worsening Forecasts Moves Lucas Oil ASCS Return To Colorado To October

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (May 26, 2017) With a forecast now showing a 100 percent chance of rain, BST Promotions and the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network have decided to postpone this weekend’s events at El Paso County Raceway and Philips County Raceway until Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.

El Paso County Raceway will take the Saturday date, with Phillips County on Sunday. All pre-purchased ticket will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Anyone with questions, or needing a refund for their ticket must do so by contacting BST Promotions at (720) 404-0400.

The dates will now follow the Fall Brawl at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. on Saturday, September 30.

“We hate to get up there and watch Joe get hammered and lose that kind of money because it’s raining. We really appreciate him booking races with us and are looking forward to the chance to race at his facilities. We’ve heard nothing but good things about his tracks,” said ASCS National Director, Matt Ward.

The next outing for the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will be the start of the ASCS Speedweek Friday, June 9 at West Texas Raceway in Lubbock, Texas. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 dates in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

The Important Information:

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS Presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network

Where: El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, Colo.

When: Saturday, October 7, 2017

Address: 366 10th St. Calhan, CO 80808

Where: Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, Colo.

When: Sunday, October 8, 2017

Address: 22505 Hwy 385. Holyoke, CO 80734

