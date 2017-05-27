Brown and Ballenger Win at Jackson Motorplex

Brown, Noteboom, Ballenger, Wiederhoeft and Luinenburg Earn Wins During Danny Williams Memorial at Jackson Motorplex

Inside Line Promotions – JACKSON, Minn. (May 26, 2017) – Brian Brown, Jay Noteboom, Dusty Ballenger, Dustin Wiederhoeft and Justin Luinenburg were victorious on Friday evening at Jackson Motorplex during the 4th annual Danny Williams Memorial presented by Peterbilt of Sioux Falls.

Brown executed a slide job on Scott Winters in turns three and four with only six laps remaining before pulling away to pick up the $3,500-to-win 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store A Main triumph. Eighth-starting Mark Dobmeier passed Winters, who led the first 19 laps, for the runner-up position in the closing laps. Ian Madsen earned a fourth-place finish after starting 10th and Tim Kaeding rounded out the top five.

Dakota Hendrickson, Matt Juhl and Lynton Jeffrey were the heat race winners.

Noteboom held off seventh-starting Kelly Shryock during a late-race restart to score the $1,000 top prize for winning the Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods main event. Oliver Kollofski advanced from eighth to third place with Don Gerritsen Jr. charging from 14th to fourth and Jason Briese placing fifth.

Lyle Sathoff, James Slawson and Noteboom each claimed a heat race win.

Ballenger led the distance of the Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints A Main to record the triumph. Bruce Anderson placed second with Kaleb Johnson maneuvering from 13th to third place. Brandon Allen ended fourth and Michael Stien was fifth.

Ballenger, Dustin Geldner and Anderson won heat races.

Wiederhoeft charged from 10th to win the Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods main event. Jason Andrews placed second, Kyle Steuber third, Dan Paplow fourth and Randy Winter fifth.

Matthew Looft and Andrews recorded heat race triumphs.

Luinenburg picked up his second straight victory in the Fairmont Awards IMCA hobby stocks A Main. D.J. Clinton earned a runner-up result with Ben Peterson ending third, Corey Schreiber fourth and Ernie Dailey fifth.

Clinton and Parker Anderson were the heat race winners.

Jackson Motorplex will return to action next Thursday through Saturday for the 39th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series with the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store, the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series, the Midwest Sprint Touring Series, the Nebraska 360 Sprints and the Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints.

RACE REPORT: JACKSON MOTORPLEX IN JACKSON, MINN. (MAY 26, 2017) –

410 OUTLAW SPRINTS FUELED BY CASEY’S GENERAL STORE

A Feature: 1. 21-Brian Brown (2); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier (8); 3. 23W-Scott Winters (1); 4. 18-Ian Madsen (10); 5. 3-Tim Kaeding (9); 6. 2M-Kerry Madsen (6); 7. 55-Brooke Tatnell (11); 8. 17B-Bill Balog (14); 9. 82-Cap Henry (7); 10. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 11. 19P-Paige Polyak (5); 12. 16-Travis Whitney (12); 13. 4-Dakota Hendrickson (4); 14. 35-Skylar Prochaska (17); 15. 7W-Tasker Phillips (22); 16. 81-Austin Johnson (13); 17. 4W-Matt Wasmund (18); 18. (DNF) 7-Kaley Gharst (19); 19. (DNF) 12-Lynton Jeffrey (20); 20. (DNF) 4X-Eric Schulz (16); 21. (DNF) 25-Dylan Peterson (21); 22. (DNF) 17H-Ryan Bickett (15).

Heat 1: 1. 4-Dakota Hendrickson (1); 2. 23W-Scott Winters (3); 3. 82-Cap Henry (5); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (7); 5. 55-Brooke Tatnell (8); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (4); 7. 7-Kaley Gharst (2); 8. 25-Dylan Peterson (6).

Heat 2: 1. 09-Matt Juhl (1); 2. 3-Tim Kaeding (2); 3. 18-Ian Madsen (4); 4. 17B-Bill Balog (3); 5. 17H-Ryan Bickett (6); 6. 4X-Eric Schulz (7); 7. (DNF) 7W-Tasker Phillips (5).

Heat 3: 1. 12-Lynton Jeffrey (2); 2. 21-Brian Brown (1); 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen (5); 4. 19P-Paige Polyak (6); 5. 81-Austin Johnson (4); 6. 16-Travis Whitney (7); 7. 4W-Matt Wasmund (3).

MINNESOTA WEST – JACKSON CAMPUS IMCA A MODS

A Feature: 1. 7N-Jay Noteboom (1); 2. 3-Kelly Shryock (7); 3. 95-Oliver Kollofski (8); 4. 27-Don Gerritsen Jr (14); 5. 3X-Jason Briese (4); 6. 49-Mat Hollerich (21); 7. 14-Jason Fisher (17); 8. 8L-Lyle Sathoff (11); 9. C5-Chris Palsrok (3); 10. 17S-James Slawson (12); 11. 07-Justin Anderson (10); 12. 41-Thor Anderson (5); 13. 20-Denny Anderson (16); 14. 19M-Dan Menk (2); 15. M80-Jim Mathieson (13); 16. 20J-Justin Schuder (19); 17. (DNF) 5-Brandon Beckendorf (6); 18. (DNF) 7C-Ben Chukuske (9); 19. (DNF) 52K-Trevor Kracht (18); 20. (DNF) 9-Roger Nielsen (22); 21. (DNF) 74-Mark Noble (15); 22. (DNF) 48-Bob Moore (20).

Heat 1: 1. 8L-Lyle Sathoff (1); 2. 19M-Dan Menk (7); 3. 3X-Jason Briese (6); 4. 7C-Ben Chukuske (5); 5. M80-Jim Mathieson (3); 6. (DNF) 48-Bob Moore (4); 7. (DNF) 49-Mat Hollerich (2).

Heat 2: 1. 17S-James Slawson (3); 2. 5-Brandon Beckendorf (7); 3. 41-Thor Anderson (1); 4. C5-Chris Palsrok (2); 5. 27-Don Gerritsen Jr (5); 6. 20-Denny Anderson (6); 7. 52K-Trevor Kracht (4).

Heat 3: 1. 7N-Jay Noteboom (4); 2. 3-Kelly Shryock (1); 3. 95-Oliver Kollofski (2); 4. 07-Justin Anderson (6); 5. 74-Mark Noble (8); 6. 14-Jason Fisher (5); 7. 9-Roger Nielsen (7); 8. 20J-Justin Schuder (3).

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER 305 SPRINTS

A Feature: 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (1); 2. 11A-Bruce Anderson (2); 3. 22-Kaleb Johnson (13); 4. 05X-Brandon Allen (3); 5. 4S-Michael Stien (5); 6. 55-Justin Allen (15); 7. 77-Taylor Ryan (22); 8. 05-Colin Smith (7); 9. 35-Blaine Stegenga (18); 10. 5-Brady Forbrook (12); 11. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (19); 12. 13S-Shane Fick (10); 13. 51-Corey Kautz (14); 14. 4D-Chris Duffy (17); 15. 33-Trevor Smith (16); 16. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (11); 17. 75-Brandon Geldner (8); 18. 33G-Trevor Serbus (24); 19. 9-Keith Weber (20); 20. 81-Jared Jansen (6); 21. 33X-Travis Lain (4); 22. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (9); (DNS) 7-Dave Becker; (DNS) 11-Dalyn Cody.

Heat 1: 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (1); 2. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (6); 3. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (7); 4. 05X-Brandon Allen (2); 5. 22-Kaleb Johnson (8); 6. 33-Trevor Smith (4); 7. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (5); (DNS) 77-Taylor Ryan.

Heat 2: 1. 75-Brandon Geldner (3); 2. 5-Brady Forbrook (5); 3. 81-Jared Jansen (2); 4. 33X-Travis Lain (1); 5. 51-Corey Kautz (4); 6. 4D-Chris Duffy (6); (DNS) 11-Dalyn Cody.

Heat 3: 1. 11A-Bruce Anderson (1); 2. 4S-Michael Stien (3); 3. 13S-Shane Fick (6); 4. 05-Colin Smith (4); 5. 55-Justin Allen (9); 6. 35-Blaine Stegenga (8); 7. 9-Keith Weber (2); 8. 7-Dave Becker (5); (DNS) 33G-Trevor Serbus.

BOHL’S SMALL ENGINE IMCA SPORT MODS

A Feature: 1. 3-Dustin Wiederhoeft (10); 2. 03Z-Jason Andrews (5); 3. 18-Kyle Steuber (6); 4. 25-Dan Paplow (9); 5. 3W-Randy Winter (3); 6. 5K-Jared Nytroe (4); 7. 3T-TJ Tweedt (1); 8. 22J-James Jenkins (12); 9. 47F-Aaron Fullerton (14); 10. (DNF) 51-Eric Boler (15); 11. (DNF) 15V-Tony Voss (11); 12. (DNF) 72-Alex Schubbe (7); 13. (DNF) 79W-Bill Wegner (2); (DNS) 75-Eric Kinnetz; (DNS) 75L-Jeff Lloyd; (DQ) 9-Matthew Looft (8).

Heat 1: 1. 9-Matthew Looft (5); 2. 5K-Jared Nytroe (3); 3. 18-Kyle Steuber (4); 4. 3T-TJ Tweedt (1); 5. 79W-Bill Wegner (2); 6. 15V-Tony Voss (7); 7. 75L-Jeff Lloyd (8); (DNS) 51-Eric Boler.

Heat 2: 1. 03Z-Jason Andrews (3); 2. 25-Dan Paplow (5); 3. 72-Alex Schubbe (4); 4. 3W-Randy Winter (2); 5. 3-Dustin Wiederhoeft (8); 6. 22J-James Jenkins (1); 7. 47F-Aaron Fullerton (6); (DNS) 75-Eric Kinnetz.

FAIRMONT AWARDS IMCA HOBBY STOCKS

A Feature: 1. 17X-Justin Luinenburg (5); 2. 56C-Dj Clinton (3); 3. 76-Ben Peterson (4); 4. 33C-Corey Schreiber (6); 5. 14-Ernie Dailey (9); 6. 52S-Kyle Schley (7); 7. 63-Donny Planting (1); 8. 27Z-Jeremy Ziemke (8); 9. 9-A.J Zimmerman (10); 10. (DNF) 47P-Parker Anderson (2).

Heat 1: 1. 56C-Dj Clinton (2); 2. 17X-Justin Luinenburg (3); 3. 52S-Kyle Schley (5); 4. 63-Donny Planting (1); 5. 9-A.J Zimmerman (4).

Heat 2: 1. 47P-Parker Anderson (1); 2. 33C-Corey Schreiber (3); 3. 27Z-Jeremy Ziemke (4); 4. 14-Ernie Dailey (5); 5. 76-Ben Peterson (2).