Ray Allen Kulhanek Wins With ASCS Gulf South At RPM Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

CRANDALL, Texas (May 26, 2017) Kicking off a three night Memorial Day Weekend swing, the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region stopped by RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas with series point’s leader Ray Allen Kulhanek picking up his first victory of the season in ASCS competition. The $2,000 triumph also ties Ray Allen Kulhanek with Gary Wright for second on the all-time ASCS Gulf South win list at 23.

Utilizing a late race caution, Kulhanek made his bid for the top spot going three wide with race long leader, Channin Tankersley, and Sam Hafertepe, Jr. with a pair of laps to run. Able the clear the stout duo, Kulhanek was trailed by Hafertepe with the No. 21t winning out by roughly ten car lengths.

Hafertepe earning silver would be joined on the podium by Channin Tankersley.

Coming from eighth, Wayne Johnson crossed fourth with Sammy Swindell making up the top-five. Austin Mundie held on to finish sixth, followed by Blake Hahn from 15th who advanced to the A-Feature via a win in the B-Main. Also qualifying out of the B-Main, Tommy Bryant rolled from 17th to eight with Seth Bergman ninth. Matt Covington finished tenth.

The Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region takes the show on the road to the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas on Saturday, May 27 and finally Lone Star Speedway in Kilgore on Sunday, May 28.

Race Results:

ASCS Gulf South Region

RPM Speedway – Crandall, Texas

Friday, May 26, 2017

Car Count: 29

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Sammy Swindell[1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]; 3. 21-Michelle Melton[4]; 4. 88-Scottie McDonald[3]; 5. 28-Tommy Bryant[2]; 6. 76-Zane Lawrence[5]; 7. 11X-John Carney II[7]; 8. 02-Tony Russell[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek[6]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 3. 84-Scott Bogucki[4]; 4. 40-Howard Moore[7]; 5. 83-Chris Solomon[1]; 6. 90-Lance Norick[2]; 7. 44-Jared Sewell[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[2]; 2. 2X-Tucker Doughty[5]; 3. 4-Austin Mundie[7]; 4. 57-Jacob Lucas[1]; 5. 12-Scott Smith[6]; 6. 23X-Junior Jenkins[4]; 7. 45X-Johnny Herrera[3]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Channin Tankersley[2]; 2. 14-Michael Lang[1]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman[4]; 4. 6-Dustin Gates[3]; 5. 99X-Dalton Stevens[5]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn[7]; 7. 17W-Harli White[6]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 2. 6-Dustin Gates[1]; 3. 28-Tommy Bryant[6]; 4. 99X-Dalton Stevens[4]; 5. 11X-John Carney II[11]; 6. 76-Zane Lawrence[8]; 7. 45X-Johnny Herrera[14]; 8. 12-Scott Smith[2]; 9. 44-Jared Sewell[13]; 10. 90-Lance Norick[10]; 11. 17W-Harli White[12]; 12. 23X-Junior Jenkins[9]; 13. 57-Jacob Lucas[3]; 14. 83-Chris Solomon[7]; 15. 02-Tony Russell[15]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek[5]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]; 3. 17-Channin Tankersley[1]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson[8]; 5. 3-Sammy Swindell[7]; 6. 4-Austin Mundie[4]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[15]; 8. 28-Tommy Bryant[17]; 9. 23-Seth Bergman[13]; 10. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 11. 76-Zane Lawrence[20]; 12. 40-Howard Moore[9]; 13. 6-Dustin Gates[16]; 14. 2X-Tucker Doughty[2]; 15. 99X-Dalton Stevens[18]; 16. 88-Scottie McDonald[14]; 17. 84-Scott Bogucki[12]; 18. 14-Michael Lang[10]; 19. 11X-John Carney II[19]; 20. 21-Michelle Melton[11]