BREWER TOPS “BOYD/PARADISE NIGHT” SPEED2 GULF COAST FEATURE AT SUPERBOWL

Greenville, TX……..Cody Brewer of Choctaw, OK woight”n Saturday night’s 20-lap “Boyd/Paradise Night” USAC Speed2 Gulf Coast Midget race at Superbowl Speedway. He trailed Travis Scott for 15 laps, then led the final five for the win over Scott, Kyle Jones, Paul White and Ty Hulsey.

USAC SPEED2 GULF COAST MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES RACE RESULTS: May 27, 2017 – Greenville, Texas – Superbowl Raceway- “Boyd/Paradise Night”

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Travis Scott (#2s Scott), 2. Jeb Sessums (#7M Ramey), 3. James Burke (#31 Burke), 4. Paul White (#1PW White), 5. Kade Taylor (#51 Bailey). NT

KREITZ OVAL TRACK PARTS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Cody Brewer (#96 Central Motorsports), 2. Kyle Jones (#04 Hefler), 3. Doug McCune (#9u Urbanosky), 4. Ty Hulsey (#4B Long), 5. Justin Gonzales (#7G Carroll). NT

McINTYRE SPEED SHOP FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Cody Brewer, 2. Travis Scott, 3. Kyle Jones, 4. Paul White, 5. Ty Hulsey, 6. Kade Taylor, 7. James Burke, 8. Justin Gonzales, 9. Jeb Sessums, 10. Doug McCune. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-15 Scott, Laps 16-20 Brewer.

NEW USAC SPEED2 GULF COAST MIDGET POINTS: 1-Jones-146, 2-Taylor-115, 3-McCune-109, 4-Burke-102, 5-Noah Key-54, 6-Pierce Urbanosky-50, 7-Bill Eslick-36, 8-Richie Robins-35.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 GULF COAST MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 3 – Stephenville, TX – 281 Speedway