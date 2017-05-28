FREDDIE RAHMER CLAIMS CAREER THIRD IN LINCOLN 410 SPRINT CAR FEATURE

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA – May 27, 2017 – “Spank” no more for Freddie Rahmer at Lincoln Speedway.

Rahmer has built up a solid points lead at Williams Grove Speedway, but has had his problems at Lincoln this season.

“We’ve been good since last Wednesday, when we changed one or two things, and it looks like I can race out here,” said Rahmer upon exiting his Leffler Energy/Miller Brothers Chevrolet #51 in victory lane, “This whole year out here I’ve been a spank. I thing we have something now.”

“Tonight’s one night, but it’s definitely a confidence builder for me, said Rahmer, “That was a tricky race track tonight. The curb was chunky and there were so many lapped cars. I wasn’t falling out of the seat, but it was getting all l could do, I’ll tell you that.”

Rahmer started inside his brother on row two and held his own while polesitter Tim Wagaman led the first nine laps. Rahmer drove around both Jay Galloway and Wagaman to take the race lead in turns one and two of lap 10 and led the rest of the way, many times in heavy lapped traffic.

Wagaman broke and spun in turn three of lap 25, the only caution of the event. That put eighth-starting Cory Haas and Chad Trout on his back bumper for the restart, with Chase Dietz and 13th-starting Brian Montieth in fourth and fifth.

Rahmer, however, had little trouble with a clear track ahead, and crossed under the checkered with a sizeable lead for his first Lincoln win of the year.

Haas, Dietz, Trout, and Montieth rounded out the top five, with Robbie Kendall, Galloway, 14th-starting Tyler Ross, Billy Dietrich, and Gerard McIntyre, Jr. completing the top ten.

Heats for the 23 “410” Sprints were won by Haas, Kendall, and Trout.

McClure’s Phil Walter dominated the 20-lap “358” sprint car feature, starting on the outside pole and leading every lap for his second career Lincoln 358 win.

Polesitter Trey Hivner chased Walter for the first 14 laps before seventh-starting Todd Gracey took over the runner-up spot. Hivner crossed third, followed by Dalton Dietrich (who ran in the top five the entire race) and Matt Findley.

Sixth through tenth were Steve Wilbur, 18th-starting Doug Hammaker, Chandler Leiby, Jeff Halligan, and Troy Wagaman, Jr.

Heats for the 29 “358” Sprints were won by Findley, Adrian Shaffer, and Hivner, with Chris Frank winning the consolation.

York’s Lucas Montgomery raced to his seventh career Lincoln win the first appearance of the season for the Central PA Legends. Montgomery started fifth and was in the midst of a multi-car battle for the race lead the entire event.

He finally wrestled the lead from Scott Haudeshell on lap nine, two laps after leader Scott Smith spun exiting turn four.

Travis Perry came from seventh starting spot to challenge Montgomery on a last lap restart following a red flag for a flipping Rick Hartwig in a four-car crash on turns three and four, but wasn’t able to make the pass and settled for second. Third through fifth were Harlon Leppo, Hayden Pascoe, and Haudeshell.

Heats for the 39 Central PA Legends were won by Leppo, Perry, Jason Gastley, and Montgomery, with Alex Schmidel and Donnie Leiby winning the twin consolations.

RACE RESULTS

Saturday, May 27, 2017

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Abbottstown, PA

LAWRENCE CHEVROLET 410 SPRINTS

410 Sprint Feature Finish (30 Laps) – 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer ($4,000); 2. 39-Cory Haas; 3. 5G-Chase Dietz; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 21-Brian Montieth; 6. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 7. 27G-Jay Galloway; 8. 5-Tyler Ross; 9. 8-Billy Dietrich; 10. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 11. 59-Jim Siegel; 12. 10K-Joe Kata, III; 13. 69G-Tim Glatfelter; 14. 39M-Anthony Macri; 15. 99M-Kyle Moody (DNF); 16. 88-Brandon Rahmer (DNF); 17. 1*-Tim Wagaman (DNF); 18. 74-Dwayne Gutshall (DNF); 19. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 20. 87-Alan Krimes (DNF); 21. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); 22. 14-Jeff Rohrbaugh (DNF); DNS – 10-Zach Eucalano. No Time

Lap Leaders – Tim Wagaman (1-9), Freddie Rahmer (10-30)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps) – 1. 39-Cory Haas; 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 8-Billy Dietrich; 5. 21-Brian Montieth; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher; 7. 39M-Anthony Macri; 8. 74-Dwayne Gutshall. Time – 2:23.075

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps) – 1. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 2. 27G-Jay Galloway; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 1*-Tim Wagaman; 5. 5-Tyler Ross; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 10K-Joe Kata, III (DNF); 8. 10-Zach Eucalano (DNF). No Time

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps) – 1. 1X-Chad Trout; 2. 99M-Kyle Moody; 3. 5-Chase Dietz; 4. 14-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 5. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 6. 87-Alan Krimes; 7. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe. Time – 2:18.468

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS 358 SPRINTS

358 Sprint Feature Finish (20 Laps) – 1. 5-Phil Walter; 2. 19G-Todd Gracey; 3. 7-Trey Hivner; 4. 9-Daulton Dietrich; 5. 28-Matt Findley; 6. 59-Steve Wilbur; 7. 66-Doug Hammaker; 8. 119-Chandler Leiby; 9. 41-Jeff Halligan; 10. 19-Troy Wagaman, Jr.; 11. 27S-Adrian Shaffer; 12. 23R-Todd Rittenhouse, Jr.; 13. 23-Chris Arnold; 14. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 15. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush; 16. 21-CJ Tracy; 17. 00-Chris Frank; 18. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 19. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 20. 23J-Jake Eldreth; 21. 90-Jordan Givler (DNF); 22. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF); 23. 12-Brent Shearer (DNF); 24. 59T-Tim Stallings (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Phil Walter (1-20)

358 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 28-Matt Findley; 2. 19G-Todd Gracey; 3. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 4. 41-Jeff Halligan; 5. 119-Chandler Leiby; 6. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 7. 00-Chris Frank; 8. 97-Brie Hershey; 9. 13S-Jon Stewart; DNS – 51N-Nick Palmerino. Time – 2:31.19

358 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 27S-Adrian Shaffer; 2. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 3. 23-Chris Arnold; 4. 23R-Todd Rittenhouse, Jr.; 5. 90-Jordon Givler; 6. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 7. 59T-Tim Stallings; 8. 21-CJ Tracy; 9. 23J-Jake Eldreth; 10. 5A-Zachary Allman. Time – 2:37.78

358 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 7-Trey Hivner; 2. 19-Troy Wagaman, Jr.; 3. 5-Phil Walter; 4. 59-Steve Wilbur; 5. 12-Brent Shearer; 6. 66-Doug Hammaker; 7. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush; 8. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 9. 15S-Shai Morris (DNF). Time – 2:31.75

358 Sprint Consolation Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 00-Chris Frank; 2. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush; 3. 97-Brie Hershey; 4. 21-CJ Tracy; 5. 59T-Tim Stallings; 6. 23J-Jake Eldreth; 7. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 8. 13S-Jon Stewart; 9. 5A-Zachary Allman; 10. 15S-Shai Morris; 11. 51N-Nick Palmerino. Time – 2:30.04

CENTRAL PA LEGENDS

Legends Feature Finish (20 Laps) – 1. 15-Lucas Montgomery; 2. 19-Travis Perry; 3. 15H-Harlon Leppo; 4. 3AU-Hayden Pascoe; 5. 5-Scott Haudeshell; 6. 18H-Jeff Herbst; 7. 85-Chad Earnst; 8. 83-Jason Gastley; 9. 66-Trent Yoder; 10. 53-Bill Diehl; 11. 75-Chandler Pagnotta; 12. 7MD-Nate Renfro; 13. 519-Tim O’Sheahan; 14. M1-John Kooti; 15. 47-Bob Scott, Jr.; 16. 8CR-Mason Chaney (DNF); 17. 18-Chris Transeau (DNF); 18. 39-Steve Duderstadt (DNF); 19. 95-Alex Schmidel (DNF); 20. 19L-Donnie Leiby (DNF); 21. 69X-Justice Forbes (DNF); 22. 93-Rick Hartwig (DNF); 23. 2-Scott Smith (DNF); 24. 58Z-Zachary Settle (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Scott Haudeshell (1), Scott Smith (2-7), Scott Haudeshell (8), Lucas Montgomery (9-20)

Legends Heat One Finish (8 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 15H-Harlon Leppo; 2. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 3. 47-Bob Scott, Jr.; 4. 18-Chris Transeau; 5. 39-Steve Duderstadt; 6. 10-Steven Partin; 7. 53-Bill Diehl; 8. 4X-Brandon Ort; 9. 18J-Jorjie Sweger; 10. 82-Bryan Hayberger. No Time

Legends Heat Two Finish (8 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 19-Travis Perry; 2. 3AU-Hayden Pascoe; 3. 18H-Jeff Herbst; 4. 75-Chandler Pagnotta; 5. 85-Chad Earnst; 6. 519-Tim O’Sheahan; 7. 95-Alex Schmidel; 8. 30-Alex Robinson; 9. 21-Cody Haines (DNF). Time – 2:48.051

Legends Heat Three Finish (8 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 83-Jason Gastley; 2. 5-Scott Haudeshell; 3. 66-Trent Yoder; 4. M1-John Kooti; 5. 13R-Joe Radle; 6. 14-Stephen Wurtzer; 7. 19L-Donnie Leiby; 8. 7-John Gutman; 9. 27-Greg Burd; 10. 8-Robert Shaw. No Time

Legends Heat Four Finish (8 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 15-Lucas Montgomery; 2. 2-Scott Smith; 3. 7MD-Nate Renfro; 4. 69X-Justice Forbes; 5. 93-Rick Hartwig; 6. 58Z-Zachary Settle; 7. 34-Dan Harrison; 8. 26-Shaun Abney; 9. 79-Ed Trump. Time – 2:44.890

Legends 1st Consolation Finish (8 laps/2 to qualify) – 1. 95-Alex Schmidel; 2. 53-Bill Diehl; 3. 519-Tim O’Sheahan; 4. 30-Alex Robinson; 5. 18J-Jorjie Sweger; 6. 10-Steven Partin; 7. 4X-Brandon Ort. No Time

Legends 2nd Consolation Finish (8 laps/2 to qualify) – 1. 19L-Donnie Leiby; 2. 58Z-Zachary Settle; 3. 34-Don Harrison; 4. 7-John Gutman; 5. 79-Ed Trump; 6. 8-Robert Shaw; 7. 26-Shaun Abney; 8. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer. No Time