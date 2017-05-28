Kokomo Postponed to Monday Posted on May 28, 2017 Unfortunately Mother Nature has postponed the Indiana Double to tomorrow night. Pit Gate opens at 2pm Front Gate at 3pm Driver Registration closes at 4:15pm Drivers Meeting at 4:30pm Cars on track at 4:45pm Related Stories: Arctic Cat All Stars Will Invade Kokomo Speedway for Dirt Classic Indiana Kokomo USAC event postponed until August 26th World of Outlaws Program at Kokomo Postponed Until September 16th Bloomington & Kokomo Speedways Headline Busy KISS Opening Weekend Kokomo Klash Opener Soggy, Rain Date Sunday Kokomo Speedway