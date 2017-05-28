Latest News

Kokomo Postponed to Monday

Posted on May 28, 2017

Unfortunately Mother Nature has postponed the Indiana Double to tomorrow night.
Pit Gate opens at 2pm
Front Gate at 3pm
Driver Registration closes at 4:15pmkokomo speedway logo
Drivers Meeting at 4:30pm
Cars on track at 4:45pm

