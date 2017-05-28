Mitchell Faccinto Brings Home Stockton Victory

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA – May 27, 2017…Hanford, California’s Mitchell Faccinto had been oh-so-close before at the Stockton Dirt Track and on Saturday night he was able to finally check it off his list, becoming the fifth different winner in as many races this season with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards.

Last year Faccinto had led 29-laps during the Jimmy Sills Classic at the track, before Bud Kaeding got by on the final lap to steal the win away. This time around he inherited the lead on lap 32 and led the final three circuits to pick up the big $4,000 victory aboard the Western Metal Company/ TSG Recycling No. 37 mount. Faccinto also began the night by setting a new Winged 360 Sprint Car track record at the Stockton Dirt Track.

“It feels great to come out here and get our first Sprint Car Challenge Tour win tonight in Stockton,” Faccinto commented. “I want to thank the Greenberg family and everyone that supports this 37 team for giving me great stuff every night. We’ve had some really good race speed this season along with qualifying speed. It’s definitely given me a lot of confidence and we’re having a great time. Hopefully we can continue having the same kind of success that we are right now.”

The feature turned out to be a caution plagued affair that drastically slowed down the 35-lapper. In-between the yellows and reds however, the action was entertaining, as drivers made some wild moves on the 4/10 mile oval. Fremont’s Shane Golobic executed a thrilling maneuver on the start to charge from third to first by the time the field reached turn two. Numerous competitors spent time running in the top-five, with positions changing hands on a regular basis over the course of the race.

Kingsburg’s Cory Eliason and Hanford’s DJ Netto looked to be a couple of Golobic’s biggest challengers towards the halfway point of the race. That all changed on lap 17 though when contact in turn three left both drivers parked off three and four, ultimately ending their night. After that Golobic held a steady lead over the field until slowing with three laps remaining due to fuel starvation. Faccinto had battled his way forward and now found himself in the lead of the race.

Watsonville’s Justin Sanders was also having a great run and restarted second, but issues after going back green caused him to slow and set up a green-white-checkered restart. During it Faccinto hit his marks and crossed the Ed Entz checkered flag to score his first career Stockton Dirt Track win. Roseville’s Willie Croft was able to slice his way past brother-in-law Kyle Hirst the last couple laps to score the runner up spot at the helm of his Holy Smokes BBQ No. 29. Hirst completed the podium behind the wheel of the Roth Motorsports No. 83 sprinter.

Penngrove’s Buddy Kofoid brought home his best Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards finish of the season in fourth, with 21st starter and Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award winner Sean Becker rounding out the top-five. The remainder of the top-10 was comprised of Oakdale’s Shawn Conde, Brentwood’s Colton Slack, Golobic, Tracy’s Austin Liggett and Placerville’s Andy Gregg.

The Finley Farms B-main was captured by Hollister’s Tony Gualda, while the C-main went to Sacramento’s DJ Freitas. Visalia’s Steven Tiner brought home the night’s RacePartsTrader.com Dash to earn the pole position for the feature.

The All Star Performance opening heat race went to Justin Sanders, the A.R.T. Speed Equipment heat race was captured by Kalib Henry, the BR Motorsports heat was won by Shane Golobic and the King Racing Products heat was picked off by Kyle Hirst. Mitchell Faccinto began the night by setting the LRB Inc. / ADCO Driveline and Custom Exhaust fast time with a new 360 track record of 13.679. A total of 39-cars were on hand for round five Saturday night. Full results will be available at www.sprintcarchallengetour.com

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will return to action on Saturday June 17 at the Antioch Speedway.