Passmore back in winners circle with victory in Harold Leep Classic



by John Rittenoure

Caney Kansas (May 27, 2017) – It was like old times for Jamie Passmore on Saturday at Caney Valley Speedway.

Passmore has a liking for Caney. His last OCRS victory was at Caney on May 2, 2015.

Saturday Passmore was back in the winners circle winning the Ameri-Flex Hose and Accessories / OCRS Harold Leep Classic presented by Carter-Maxwell.

It was his 26th OCRS career victory and earned him over $3,000 thanks to lap money earned in the 30-lap main event.

Passmore started on the pole due to the luck of the redraw and the four-time OCRS champion took full advantage leading start to finish.

“I got to start up front and that always helps,” Passmore said. “I don’t know how it would have ended up if I had not started on the pole. The track was pretty slick.”

Mickey Walker gave chase early before being challenged by Alex Sewell on lap 10. Sewell passed him on lap 12. Sean McClelland worked his way from fifth starting position to third at the halfway point dropping Walker to fourth. Whit Gastineau also joined the top five chase moving into fourth on lap 17.

While positions 2 through 5 battled for position they could not catch Passmore in part to four caution flags that kept him from dealing with lapped traffic.

“Every time I caught them the caution came out,” said Passmore. “That worked out about right.”

The raced ended with Sewell in second, McClelland third, Gastineau settled for fourth and Walker held on to fifth.

In B feature action Alex DeCamp led the first four transfer spots into the A feature winning the first B main. In the second one, rookie Bailey Hughes led start-to-finish. It was her first race with the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series.

Ameri-Flex / OCRS Results

Caney Valley Speedway

May 27, 2017

Car count: 28

(Pos-Car-Driver-Start)

Drive Shafts Inc. Heat 1

1, 24C-Craig Carroll[1]. 2, 8-Alex Sewell[7]. 3, 50Z-Zach Chappell[4]. 4, 9$-Kyle Clark[3]. 5, 5L-Joe Bob Lee[6]. 6, 30-Joseph Miller[2]. 7, 53-Brett Wilson[5].

A1 Machine Shop Heat

1, 2-Mickey Walker[1]. 2, 4J-Jamie Passmore[6]. 3, 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[4].4, 5$-Danny Smith[7]. 5, 84-Alex DeCamp[5]. 6, 79-Tim Kent[3]. 7, 11-Michael Tyre[2].

Car and Fleet Parts Heat

1, 1-Sean McClelland[3]. 2, 4-Shane Sellers[4]. 3, 28-Zach Alley[5]. 4, 777-Bailey Hughes[6]. 5, 76S-Shayla Waddell[2]. 6, 2E-Roy Entze[1]. 7, 222-Jaiden Hughes[7].

Car and Fleet Parts Heat

1, 15D-Andrew Deal[3]. 2, 2W-Whit Gastineau[6]. 3, 55-Johnny Kent[4]. 4, 5-Cameron Hagin[1]. 5, 31-Casey Wills[7]. 6, 22T-Frank Taft[2]. 7, 25-Noah Gass[5].

​

Wesmar Racing Engines B Feature #1 (12 laps, top 8 transfer)

1, 84-Alex DeCamp[4]. 2, 55-Johnny Kent[1]. 3, 31-Casey Wills[2]. 4, 5-Cameron Hagin[3]. 5, 53-Brett Wilson[7]. 6, 2E-Roy Entze[6]. 7, 30-Joseph Miller[5]. 8, 222-Jaiden Hughes[8].

Wesmar Racing Engines B Feature #2 (12 laps, top 4 transfer)

1, 777-Bailey Hughes[1]. 2, 9$-Kyle Clark[2]. 3, 5L-Joe Bob Lee[3]. 4, 79-Tim Kent[5]. 5, 22T-Frank Taft[6]. 6, 11-Michael Tyre[7]. 7, 25-Noah Gass[8]. 8, 76S-Shayla Waddell[4].

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories A Feature (30 laps)

1, 4J-Jamie Passmore[1]. 2, 8-Alex Sewell[6]. 3, 1-Sean McClelland[5]. 4, 2W-Whit Gastineau[4]. 5, 2-Mickey Walker[2]. 6, 15D-Andrew Deal[8]. 7, 4-Shane Sellers[7]. 8, 50Z-Zach Chappell[11]. 9, 24C-Craig Carroll[3]. 10, 31-Casey

Wills[17]. 11, 79-Tim Kent[20]. 12, 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[12]. 13, 9$-Kyle Clark[16]. 14, 5L-Joe Bob Lee[18]. 15, 5$-Danny Smith[9]. 16, 28-Zach Alley[10]. 17, 5-Cameron Hagin[19]. 18, 777-Bailey Hughes[14]. 19, 55-Johnny Kent[15]. 20, 84-Alex DeCamp[13].

Contingency Awards:

Drive Shaft Inc. Heat: Craig Carroll

A-1 Machine Shop Heat: Mickey Walker

Car & Fleet Parts Heat #1: Sean McClelland

Car & Fleet Parts Heat #2: Andrew Deal

Amsoil Hard Charger: Tim Kent +9

M&W Aluminum hard Luck: Bailey Hughes

Wesmar B-Feature #1: Alex DeCamp

Wesmar B-Feature #2: Bailey Hughes

Rod End Supply Recipients: Tim Kent, Sheldon Barksdale, Kyle Clark.

Next Up: 81 Speedway / Sunday May 28th

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series