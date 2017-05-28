Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Dominates ASCS Gulf South At The Devil’s Bowl

By Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (May 27, 2017) Sam Hafertepe, Jr. has stated that the Devil’s Bowl Speedway is his favorite track, and so far in 2017 the Sunnyvale, Texas racer is perfect at the Mesquite half-mile with Saturday’s $3,000 paycheck coming with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region.

Sam’s third win on the year at the Devil’s Bowl, and seventh overall in ASCS competition, the Hwy. 79 Collision/J&J Auto Racing No. 15h shot straight to the lead from the fourth starting spot to pace all 25 laps for his 11th career ASCS Gulf South score.

Just off his first ASCS victory of the season one night ago, Ray Allen Kulhanek kept his momentum going with a runner-up finish while Washington’s Seth Bergman came up to finish third. Switching cars after Friday night, Johnny Herrera wheeled to a fourth place finish after starting 12th with John Carney II placing fifth.

Matt Covington sixth was followed by Sammy Swindell in seventh from 16th. Channin Tankersley, Harli White, and 17th starting Blake Hahn completed the top-ten.

One night of racing remains on the weekend on Sunday, May 28 with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region headlining action at the Lone Star Speedway in Kilgore, Texas.

