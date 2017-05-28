Severe weather forces Arctic Cat All Star Memorial Classic at Mansfield Motor Speedway to be postponed

By Tyler Altmeyer

MANSFIELD, OH (May 28, 2017) – With most of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions program in the books at Mansfield Motor Speedway, severe weather intervened and forced Arctic Cat All Star and Mansfield officials to postpone the remaining portions of the Memorial Classic program on Sunday evening, May 28. An official rain date will be announced in the coming days. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned online at www.allstarsprint.com and www.mansfieldmotorspeedway.com, as well as on all of the available social media networks, for further details.

With Memorial Day weekend in the books, Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will switch gears and direct their focus back toward competition in Western Pennsylvania, this time visiting Lernerville Speedway and Mercer Raceway Park for a pair of programs on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, respectively. The first of two Western Pennsylvania invasions this season, originally scheduled for May 5-6, was postponed due to wet weather and unseasonably cold temperatures.

Although not returning to Lernerville Speedway and Mercer Raceway Park in 2017, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will return to Western Pennsylvania in mid-July, visiting Eriez Speedway, Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway and Tri-City Raceway Park for the second annual I-79 Summer Shootout on July 21-23.

Those seeking additional news and notes pertaining to the upcoming weekend, including special gate times and ticket prices, should visit Lernerville Speedway and Mercer Raceway Park live at on the Web at www.lernerville.com and www.mercerracewaypark.com. Free camping is available at Mercer Raceway Park during the entire weekend. Those who would like to learn more should contact the speedway.

Contingency Awards/Results: Mansfield Motor Speedway – Sunday, May 28, 2017:

All Star Memorial Classic

EMi Driver’s Meeting: 31 entries

State Water Heaters Warm-Ups: Chad Kemenah – 15.742 seconds

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Brad Haudenschild – 15.303 seconds

Ford Performance Heat #1: Caleb Helms

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2: Carson Macedo

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3: Lee Jacobs

JE Pistons Dash #1: Brad Haudenschild

Classic Ink USA B-Main: T.J. Michael

Daido Engine Bearings Main Event Winner: N/A

MSD Performance Hard Charger Award: N/A

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 5th Place Finisher: N/A

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 10th Place Finisher: N/A

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 15th Place Finisher: N/A

(Lincoln Electric, Daido Engine Bearings, MSD Performance, Outback Steakhouse: Need decal to qualify for contingency award)

Qualifying:

Group (A)

1. 59-Ryan Smith, 15.332; 2. 17-Caleb Helms, 15.513; 3. 33M-Max Stambaugh, 15.696; 4. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 16.04; 5. 95-Hunter Mackison, 16.1; 6. 8M-TJ Michael, 16.146; 7. 16-Danny Mumaw, 16.259; 8. 9-Ryan Linder, 16.482; 9. 1080-Jordan Mackison, 16.564; 10. 51-John Garvin, 16.767; 11. 33-Brent Matus, 17.227

Group (B)

1. 38K-Brad Haudenschild, 15.303; 2. 49x-Tim Shaffer, 15.651; 3. 27Z-Sean Zemunik, 15.692; 4. 3G-Carson Macedo, 15.808; 5. 4K-Kody Kinser, 16.019; 6. 15H-Mitch Harble, 16.632; 7. 60K-Kory Crabtree, 16.69; 8. 45L-Brian Lay, 16.937; 9. 7-Troy Kingan, 18.014; 10. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 18.617

Group (C)

1. 6M-Jac Haudenschild, 15.837; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs, 15.92; 3. 23-DJ Foos, 15.935; 4. 7C-Caleb Armstrong, 15.953; 5. 13-Brandon Matus, 16.181; 6. 9M-Jordan Ryan, 16.208; 7. 10H-Chad Kemenah, 16.285; 8. 35-Tyler Esh, 16.388; 9. 35s-Stuart Brubaker, 16.709; 10. 9C-Roger Campbell, 17.034

Heat #1 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

1. 17-Caleb Helms [3]; 2. 22-Brandon Spithaler [1]; 3. 33M-Max Stambaugh [2]; 4. 59-Ryan Smith [4]; 5. 16-Danny Mumaw [7]; 6. 95-Hunter Mackison [5]; 7. 8M-TJ Michael [6]; 8. 1080-Jordan Mackison [9]; 9. 9-Ryan Linder [8]; 10. 51-John Garvin [10]; 11. 33-Brent Matus [11]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

1. 3G-Carson Macedo [1]; 2. 49X-Tim Shaffer [3]; 3. 27Z-Sean Zemunik [2]; 4. 38K-Brad Haudenschild [4]; 5. 4K-Kody Kinser [5]; 6. 15H-Mitch Harble [6]; 7. 60K-Kory Crabtree [7]; 8. 7-Troy Kingan [9]; 9. 7DK-Dylan Kingan [10]

Heat #3 – Group (C) (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

1. 81-Lee Jacobs [3]; 2. 6M-Jac Haudenschild [4]; 3. 23-DJ Foos [2]; 4. 10H-Chad Kemenah [7]; 5. 13-Brandon Matus [5]; 6. 9M-Jordan Ryan [6]; 7. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [1]; 8. 35-Tyler Esh [8]; 9. 35S-Stuart Brubaker [9]; 10. 9C-Roger Campbell [10]

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 38K-Brad Haudenschild [1]; 2. 49X-Tim Shaffer [3]; 3. 59-Ryan Smith [4]; 4. 6M-Jac Haudenschild [7]; 5. 3G-Carson Macedo [8]; 6. 17-Caleb Helms [6]; 7. 81-Lee Jacobs [5]; 8. 22-Brandon Spithaler [2]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

1. 8M-TJ Michael [1]; 2. 35-Tyler Esh [2]; 3. 35S-Stuart Brubaker [6]; 4. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [12]; 5. 1080-Jordan Mackison [4]; 6. 51-John Garvin [7]; 7. 9C-Roger Campbell [8]; 8. 7DK-Dylan Kingan [11]; 9. 33-Brent Matus [9]; 10. 60K-Kory Crabtree [5]; 11. 7-Troy Kingan [10]; 12. 9-Ryan Linder [3]

