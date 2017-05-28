Snyder Slides to 1st Win of 2017 at Selinsgrove Speedway

By Tim Moran

Nate Snyder won for the first time since 2011 and he earned every bit of the $2,000 winner’s share as he fended off multiple late race charges from 2nd place finisher Derek Locke.

The Capitol Renegade United Racing Club kicked off their Memorial Day weekend with 30 cars signed into the pit area for the first night of the weekend double header. With three heat races needed to decide the feature time up, heat race wins went to the Erb & Henry Equipment Inc., #08 of Jason Clauss, the Central Builders Supply #1w of Eric Tomacek and the JR Michalski Heating and Air Conditioning #73b of Brett Michalski. The B-Main was won by #29 of Jason Schultz and the Pioneer Auto Body, World Wide Bearings #67w of Justin Whittall and the C4 of Jim Shuster used Provisionals to transfer their way into the evenings feature event.

With 26 cars lining up for the 25-lap feature event, the field saw a rookie pace the field as first time 360 driver Eddie Strada in the Sharkey’s Fuels, A-1 Engines #42 lead the field to the green flag. The caution flag flew before a lap could be completed with Josh Weller needed assistance back to the pit area after making contact. As Strada brought the field to the green flag again, the caution would wave again, this time after 2 laps were completed due to a stopped Davie Franek on the front stretch. Franek picked off 8 positions in two laps before a broken throttle linkage ended his evening. Under the caution the #87 of George Suprick and the #47 of reigning URC Rookie of the Year Adam Carberry both headed to the pits as well.

On the lap 2 restart, again Strada took the field to the green flag before the caution waived on lap 3. This time for the 67w of Justin Whittall who had stopped on the front stretch. Whittall slowed coming out of turn 4 but was unable to make the turn into the pit area due to his steering being broken. The lap 4 restart, saw Strada jump out to the lead, but it wouldn’t last at the #56 of Nate Snyder was now flexing his muscle and putting the Selinsgrove Motel #56 into position P1. A lap 7 caution which saw the 3z of Colby Womer heading to the pits along with the #42 of second place Eddie Strada who was stopped on the back stretch, bunched the field back up.

On the restart, the #56 of Snyder chose the highline and quickly jumped out to the lead, followed by a new pressing Derek Locke. Locke continued to keep the #56 in his sights before a lap 11 caution was waived for #1w of Eric Tomacek who headed to the pits. The remaining teams then pulled to the front stretch for a fuel stop. On the lap 11 restart, again it was all Snyder with Locke following closely behind the red #56. Locke mounted multiple charges and even appeared to be in good position to overtake Snyder heading into turn 1 later in the race, but Snyder repelled the #77 car each time cruising to his first victory since 2011.

The United Racing Club will now head to the Port Royal Speedway for the back half of the weekend double header. The event will pay $2,000 to win, $200 to start and an extra $500 bonus to the highest finishing 358 curtesy of Races Used Parts Warehouse.

URC A – Main: 1) #56 Nate Snyder, 2) #77 Derek Locke, 3) #49s Mallie Shuster, 4) #29 Jason Shultz, 5) #99K Cody Keller, 6) #76 Larry Kelleher, 7) #35 Chad Layton, 8) #5G Curt Michael, 9) #22 Troy Betts, 10) #33 Michael Walter II, 11) #73b Brett Michalski, 12) #22m Nyle Berkes, 13) #C4 Jim Shuster ,14) #13 Ryan Higgins, 15) #29S Derek Steward, 16) #56c Chris Coyle, 17) #66 Ryan Kissinger, 18) #1W Eric Tomecek, 19) #42E Eddie Strada, 20) #3z Colby Womer, 21) #08 Jason Clauss, 22) #67 Justin Whittall, 23) #28F Davie Franek, 24) #87 George Suprick, 25) #47 Adam Carberry, 26) #63 Josh Weller

DNQ: #45 Kevin Nagy, #15 Mark Bitner, #7o6 Mark Sasso, #7 Kris Lilick,