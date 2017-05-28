Tim Crawley charges to Round #2 USCS Sprint Speedweek win at Jackson Motor Speedway

By Pete Walton

Byram, MS – May 27, 2017 – The 2012 United Sprint Car Serie presented K&N Filters National Champion, Tim Crawley from Benton, AR raced from the K&N Filters Pole Position into the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane on Saturday night in the USCS Sprint Speedweek Round #2 event at Jackson Motor Speedway. It was Crawley’s first USCS win of the season after finishing in the runner-up spot in the Speedweek opener at Hattiesburg Speedway on Friday night.

The 2013 USCS Champion, Derek Hagar from Marion, AR chased Crawley across the finish line in the runner-up spot. Gary Taylor from Indianapolis, IN collected the K&N Filters Podium Award for third place. USCS Southern Thunder regional series points leader Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, AR followed in fourth place and Dale Howard from Byhalia, MS rounded out the top five drivers.

Marshall Skinner also from Marion, AR led the next group in sixth place after winning the Speedweek opener on Friday night. Defending and two-time series Champion, Morgan Turpen from Cordova, TN followed in seventh place. Millington, TN veteran USCS racer Anthony Nicholson was eighth followed by Andy McEhannon from Hernando, MS in ninth. The 11-time USCS National Champ Terry Gray from Bartlett, TN completed the top ten.

Tim Crawley kicked off the evening USCS action by winning the Hoosier Speed Dash. USCS heat race winners were Gary Taylor n the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat, Jordon Mallett in the Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat, Derek Hagar in the Butlerbuilt Third Heat and Bartlett, Tennessee’s Ernie Ainsworth in the Schoenfeld Headers Fourth Heat race.

Marshall Skinner and Jeremy Middleton from North Little Rock, AR were the winners of the two 12-lap B-Main events. Skinner then passed nine cars in the A-Main to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award.

The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car drivers contest Round #3 on Sunday night at Greenville Speedway. The Mississippi State Championship Challenge Series Super Late Models co-headline an action packed Holiday weekend race card that also includes the Nesmith Dirt Late Models and Nesmith Street Stocks plus racing in the Factory Stock division.. For ore info visit www.greenvillespeedway.net For USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters sprint car results for the 12th annual USCS Sprint Speedweek Round #2 at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, MS on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Car Count 32 cars .

Engler Machine and Tool Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 1x-Gary Taylor[5] ; 2. 10m-Morgan Turpen[8] ; 3. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon[3] ; 4. 26-Marshall Skinner[2] ; 5. 21-Butch David[4] ; 6. 38-Tony Agin[7] ; 7. 44-Ronny Howard[6] ; 8. 28-Jeff Willingham[1]

Brown and Miller Raing Solutions Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 14-Jordon Mallett[3] ; 2. 88-Tim Crawley[6] ; 3. 121-Jan Howard[1] ; 4. 15j-Jeremy Middleton[2] ; 5. 13-Todd Fayard[8] ; 6. 12m-Greg Merritt[7] ; 7. 01-Shane Morgan[4] ; 8. 61-Cody Howard[5]

Butlerbuilt Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 9jr-Derek Hagar[8] ; 2. 10-Terry Gray[2] ; 3. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3] ; 4. 07-Brandon Taylor[4] ; 5. 2one-Kevin Hinkle[6] ; 6. 99-Don Warren[5] ; 7. 93-Jake Knight[1] ; 8. 8z-Zach Pringle[7]

Schoenfeld Headers Heat 4 – (8 Laps)

1. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[1] ; 2. 4-Dale Howard[5] ; 3. 42-Andy McElhannon[6] ; 4. d6-Dakota Gaines[7] ; 5. 21b-Brandon Hinkle[3] ; 6. 27-Curt Terrell[2] ; 7. B52-Bill Mason[4] ; 8. 44c-Chase Howard[8]

USCS Hoosier Speed DASH – (6 Laps)

1. 88-Tim Crawley[2] ; 2. 42-Andy McElhannon[6] ; 3. 61-Cody Howard[4] ; 4. 10-Terry Gray[5] ; 5. 26-Marshall Skinner[1] ; 6. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon[3]

1. 26-Marshall Skinner[2] ; 2. 01-Shane Morgan[6] ; 3. 61-Cody Howard[8] ; 4. 21-Butch David[3] ; 5. 21b-Brandon Hinkle[4] ; 6. 07-Brandon Taylor[1] ; 7. 44c-Chase Howard[9] ; 8. 44-Ronny Howard[7] ; 9. 99-Don Warren[5]

Wilwood Disc Brakes B-Main 2 – (12 Laps)

1. 15j-Jeremy Middleton[2] ; 2. 27-Curt Terrell[5] ; 3. 93-Jake Knight[7] ; 4. 12m-Greg Merritt[3] ; 5. 38-Tony Agin[4] ; 6. 2one-Kevin Hinkle[1] ; 7. B52-Bill Mason[6] ; 8. 28-Jeff Willingham[8] ; 9. 8z-Zach Pringle[9]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps) Pos. Car# Driver Start position.

1. 88-Tim Crawley[1] ; 2. 9jr-Derek Hagar[4] ; 3. 1x-Gary Taylor[3] ; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett[5] ; 5. 4-Dale Howard[6] ; 6. 26-Marshall Skinner[15] ; 7. 10m-Morgan Turpen[2] ; 8. 16-Anthony Nicholson[13] ; 9. 42-Andy McElhannon[7] ; 10. 10-Terry Gray[10] ; 11. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[8] ; 12. 15j-Jeremy Middleton[16] ; 13. 27-Curt Terrell[18] ; 14. 21-Butch David[21] ; 15. 93-Jake Knight[20] ; 16. 12m-Greg Merritt[22] ; 17. 38-Tony Agin[23] ; 18. 61-Cody Howard[19] ; 19. 01-Shane Morgan[17] ; 20. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon[12] ; 21. 121-Jan Howard[14] ; 22. 13-Todd Fayard[11] ; 23. 07-Brandon Taylor[24] ; 24. d6-Dakota Gaines[9]​

Did not start A-Main:

52b Bill Mason; 2ONE Kevon Hinkle; 21b Brandon Hinkle; 44c Chase Howard;44 Ronny Howardd; 99 Don Warren; 28 Jeff Willingham; 8z Zach Pringle.

USCS Sprint Car Series Race Awards:

Hoosier Tire Speed Dash: 88 – Tim Crawley

Engler Machine and Tool First Heat: 1x – Gary Taylor

Brown nd Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat: 14 – Jordon Mallett

Butlerbuilt Third Heat: 9Jr. – Derek Hagar

Schoenfeld Headers Fourth Heat: 91a – Ernie Ainsworth

K&N Filters Pole Award: 88 Tim Crawley

JE Pistons Top Guns Award: Jordon Mallett (4th place)

K&N Filters Podium (3rd place) Award: 1x Gary Taylor

Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award: 26 – Marshall Skinner (15th to 6th)

Saldana Racing Products Super Sixth Award: 26 Marshall Skinner

Pyrotect Racing Cells Lucky Seven Award: 10m Morgan Turpen