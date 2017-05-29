Austin Liggett races to Stockton victory on Saturday night

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA – May 29, 2017…Tracy, California’s Austin Liggett continued his mastery of the Stockton Dirt Track and drove to his second C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour victory of the year on Saturday night.

Liggett went into the night tied with Santa Rosa’s Klint Simpson for the point lead and the pair put on a great show at the front of the field over the middle stages of the Pit Stop USA feature. After exchanging the lead multiple times, everything changed when a spun car left Simpson nowhere to go and ultimately left him parked in-between the third and fourth corners.

Following that it was all Liggett up front, who took the Ed Entz checkered flag to score his third career Stockton Dirt Track triumph with the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour. The win came aboard the familiar Brian Sperry owned C&H Veteran Ent. No. 51 machine.

“We’ve been really fast all year and it’s great to get another win tonight for Brian Sperry and my team,” Liggett said in victory circle. “I’ve had a lot of success at the Stockton Dirt Track and always love coming to race here. I want to thank all of our sponsors and supporters including C&H Veteran Ent, Excel Environmental Services, Walker Performance Filtration, Jarrett Soares Racing and Santa Mauro Race Products.”

Santa Rosa’s Terry Schank and Palo Cedro’s Casey McClain had a good fight for the runner up spot, which in the end went to Schank, who continues to close in on his first win of the season. For McClain it marked his second consecutive podium with the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour. Zach Kavert had a strong outing and raced his way forward to finish fourth at the checkered, with Angelique Bell also putting together a solid night to round out the top-five.

The top-10 was filled out by Chris Kerr, Marcus Smith, Sparky Howard, Brent Steck and Brandon Burd.

The Santamauro Racing Products Dash and Benic Enterprises heat race was captured by Klint Simpson, while Austin Liggett claimed LRB Inc. heat one and Gary Paulson won Speedmart heat two. Zach Kavert opened the night by setting the West Coast Race Parts fast time with a clocking of 16.586 around the 4/10 mile clay oval.

The C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour will return to action on Saturday June 10 at the Petaluma Speedway.

Information on the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour can be found by visiting http://www.petaluma-speedway.com/ and clicking on the Hunt Series tab. You can also like the tour on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/joehuntwingless/?pnref=lhc

C&H Veteran Ent. presents the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour is proudly brought to you by C&H Veteran Ent., Hunt Magnetos, Pit Stop USA, West Coast Race Parts, LRB Inc., SpeedMart, Benic Enterprises, Santamauro Racing Products, Davis Motorsports of Reno, Air One Hvac Systems and TW Racefotos.

If you’re interested in joining the 12-race tour as a marketing partner please contact Scott Hall at scotthallracing@gmail.com