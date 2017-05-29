Sunday Port Royal Weikert Memorial Postponed Mid-Race To Monday, May 29

From Port Royal Speedway

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (May 29, 2017) – The Bob Weikert Memorial finale at Port Royal Speedway was postponed mid-race on Sunday night when persistent light rains hit the track as the fourth URC Sprint heat race was circling the oval.

A field of 37 URC Sprints was on hand with 31 super sprint cars on hand to contest the 35-lap, $10,000 to win Bob Weikert Memorial finale.

The postponement has set up the finish of the event to take place on Monday, Memorial Day afternoon beginning at 5 pm.

Following warm up laps, the racing program will be completed beginning with the fourth URC heat.

Following the URC heat, the 410 sprint dash will take place followed by consolations for the URC and 410 sprint cars.

The dash lineup has been set with Joey Hershey and Greg Hodnett on the front row for the start followed by Trey Starks, TJ Stutts, Lucas Wolfe, Dylan Cisney, Danny Dietrich, Aaron Ott, Ryan Taylor and Brock Zearfoss.

The way the drivers finish the dash will determine the starting lineup for the main event.

The final events on the program will be the 35-lap Bob Weikert Memorial paying $10,000 to win followed by a 25-lap URC Sprint main.

Gates for pits and general admission will open at 3 pm.

Wristbands from Sunday’s postponed program must be used for the completion of the show, on the previously announced and publicized raindate of Monday, May 29. No refunds will be issued.

One day general admission tickets will be available at the regular event price of $25 with youth priced at $10 and pits priced at $35.

Prior to the rains, fast time for the Weikert Memorial was set by Dale Blaney with a lap of 16.270 seconds.

Heats for the 410 sprints were taken by Lucas Wolfe, Danny Dietrich and Dylan Cisney.

Heats completed for the URC Sprints were taken by Michael Walter, Aaron Ott and Davie Franek.

The 50/50 ticket sales from Sunday night will roll over and be given away in combination with Monday’s sales.

Stay up to date with all the latest Port Royal news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.portroyalspeedway.com or by following the track on Facebook or Twitter.