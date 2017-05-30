Austin Liggett and Brian Sperry Racing Win Again with C&H Veteran Ent. Wingless Series

PETERSEN MEDIA

Returning to action with the C&H Veteran Enterprises Wingless Series pres. by Joe Hunt Magnetos, Brian Sperry Racing and driver, Austin Liggett, returned to their winning ways as the scored the win at Stockton Dirt Track and reclaimed sole possession of the series point lead.

“My family brought our winged car out as well on Saturday night so it made for a pretty busy night,” Austin Liggett said. “Luckily for me, Brian Sperry gives me a great car and we were able to go out and get another victory together.”

22 cars checked in for the Memorial Day showdown in Stockton, CA and Liggett would kick the night off by timing the C&H Veteran Enterprises/Excel Environmental Services/Benic Enterprises backed No. 51 machine in fourth fastest in qualifying time trials.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, the Tracy, CA wheelman make quick work of his competition and roar to the heat race win which locked him into the nightly Dash.

Gridding the field from the fourth row of the Dash, Liggett would flex his muscle on the slick Stockton Dirt Track surface as he carved his way up to a second place finish which placed him on the front row for the feature event.

Settling into the second spot when the race came to life, Liggett found himself chasing after Klint Simpson, a matchup that has become familiar in the series thus far in 2017.

Able to track Simpson down on the 11th circuit, Liggett would begin challenging for the lead as the duo would swap the spot back and forth for two laps until a caution put a brief pause in the action.

When the action resumed, Liggett would clear his competitor and take the lead as the duo set a torrid pace ahead of the field. Getting into traffic in a couple of laps, the complexity of the race would change as second running Simpson would get together with a lapped car and again slow Liggett’s pace.

Back underway, Liggett wouldn’t be challenged the rest of the way as he raced on to grab another with Brian Sperry Racing.

“It was kind of a bummer for Klint Simpson in traffic, because we were having a really good battle up front,” Liggett added. “It does feel nice to get this BSR car back in victory lane, and again cant thank everyone enough for all of their help on Saturday night.”

Brian Sperry Racing would like to thank C&H Veteran Enterprises, Excel Environmental Services, Benic Enterprise, Santomauro Racing Products, Jarrett Soares Racing, and Bailey Bros. Racing Engines for their support in 2017.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-8, Wins-5, Top 5’s-8, Top 10’s-8

ON TAP: Liggett and the Brian Sperry Racing team will get back to work on June 10th in Petaluma Speedway.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Austin Liggett on Twitter by following along @AustinLiggett

PETERSEN MEDIA: Petersen Media is a promotional agency that can handle your public relations, marketing, and any other promotional needs. Petersen Media utilizes multiple tactics to help you reach your intended audience, to boost awareness.

For more information contact sales@petersenmediainc.com, by phone at 916-342-3424, visit www.petersenmediainc.com, www.facebook.com/PetersenMedia, or follow www.twitter.com/petersen_media.