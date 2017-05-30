Discount World of Outlaws tickets available at NAPA Auto Parts stores for Eagle Nationals on June 13

By Tony Veneziano

EAGLE, Neb. — May 30, 2017 — Discount General Admission tickets for the Eagle Nationals, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Eagle Raceway in Nebraska, on Tuesday, June 13 are now available for purchase at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores.

Each General Admission ticket purchased at a NAPA Auto Parts location will feature a special $5 discount. Tickets buyers will exchange their NAPA receipt for tickets at the Main Grandstand ticket booth on race day.

With the NAPA Auto Parts $5 discount, Adult General Admission tickets purchased at participating stores are $32, while Child General Admission (6-12-years-old) are $12. Children ages five-under will be admitted free in the General Admission seating section.

To find a NAPA Auto Parts store, visit:

https://www.napaonline.com/en/auto-parts-stores-near-me

Additional information for the Eagle Nationals at Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Neb., on Tuesday, June 13 can be found at https://slspromotions.ticketforce.com. Reserved seats can also be purchased online and by calling 815-344-2023.