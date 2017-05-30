Latest News

Jackson Nationals LIVE Thrusday – Saturday on DIRTVision!

Posted on May 30, 2017

From DIRTVision
The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series take on Jackson Motorplex for the 39th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals! The event starts on Thursday, June 1st and goes through Saturday, June 3rd.  You can watch all three nights on DIRTVision.com by purchasing a single-day or 3-day PPV pass!
In 2016, Daryn Pittman brought home a victory at Jackson Motorplex over the KSE Hard Charger, Kerry Madsen, and Shane Stewart on June 24th. Will Pittman be able to pick up his first Outlaw win of the season? Tune in for all three nights to find out!
DIRTVision Pass
  • Thursday, June 1st, Single-Day
    • $21.95 – Available Day Of
  • Friday, June 2nd, Single-Day
    • $21.95 – Available Day Of
  • Saturday, June 3rd, Single-Day
    • $21.95 – Available Day Of
  • Thursday, June 1st – Saturday, June 3rd, 3-Day
Daily Schedule
  • Hot Laps: 6:30PM Central Time
  • Qualifying: 7:00PM Central Time
  • Opening Ceremonies: 7:30PM Central Time
Live video coverage from DIRTVision is scheduled to begin with the start of hot laps. For a complete DIRTVision broadcast schedule, visit DIRTVision.com.
Be sure to check out our on-demand video archives at DIRTVision.com as well!

