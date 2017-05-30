Jackson Nationals LIVE Thrusday – Saturday on DIRTVision!

From DIRTVision The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series take on Jackson Motorplex for the 39th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals! The event starts on Thursday, June 1st and goes through Saturday, June 3rd. You can watch all three nights on DIRTVision.com by purchasing a single-day or 3-day PPV pass! In 2016, Daryn Pittman brought home a victory at Jackson Motorplex over the KSE Hard Charger, Kerry Madsen, and Shane Stewart on June 24th. Will Pittman be able to pick up his first Outlaw win of the season? Tune in for all three nights to find out!