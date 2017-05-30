Jake Bubak Scores Hard-fought URSS Win at RPM Speedway

Rick Salem

The United Rebel Sprint finally got the monkey off of its back Saturday night before a packed house at RPM Speedway as twenty four teams rolled through the gate to do battle. Mother Nature tried to throw a wrench into the works right before the B Feature but failed to halt the racing action thanks to the Track Staff at RPM they had the 3/8’s mile oval race ready after a short break. The fans were treated to an epic battle as three time URSS National Champion Jake Bubak had to battle his way to the win with young guns Jed Werner and Tracey Hill to take the win.

Keefe Hemel led the field to the green with outside pole sitter Tracey Hill jumping out to the lead with Hemel, J.D. Johnson, Jed Werner and Brandon Long rounding out the top five. Jake Martens and Brandon Long made contact sending Martens for a tumble and bringing out the red flag on lap number two; both drivers were finished for the night.

On the ensuing restart Hill once again took the point with Werner grabbing the runner up spot from Hemel with Jake Bubak and Ty Williams rocketing around the top to relegate Johnson to the sixth spot. The top would stay the same for the following seven laps with Bubak slowly working his way up to Werner’s tail tank to challenge for the runner up spot. Bubak made the pass on lap number nine and set his sights on the leader Tracey Hill.

The running order stayed the same through lap thirteen when Williams made his way up to take away the fourth spot. The leaders starting getting into lapped traffic and Bubak used it to his advantage to close the gap on Hill with Bubak claiming the point on lap seventeen. Lap twenty one saw Williams suffer a mechanical failure on his mount going into turn one which took him on a wild ride through the wet grass on the backside of the track before stopping just off turn three to end his night and bring out the caution.

On the restart, Bubak retained the lead with Werner grabbing second from Hill. Behind them J.D. Johnson and Steven Richardson grabbed the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Bubak cruised to the victory with Werner, Hill, Johnson and Richardson rounding out the top five.

McCook Nebraska’s Darren Berry picked up the Keizer Aluminum Wheels Hard Charger Award by moving up 8 spots from his 15th place starting position to finish 7th.

A Main — 1 Jake Bubak, 2 Jed Werner, 3 Tracey Hill, 4 JD Johnson, 5 Steven Richardson, 6 Tyler Knight, 7 Darren Berry, 8 Zach Blurton, 9 Brian Herbert, 10 Cody Lampe, 11 Craig Jecha, 12 Keefe Hemel DNF, 13 Koby Walters DNF, 14 Scott Rhoades DNF, 15 Shane Sundquist DNF, 16 Ty Williams DNF, 17 Aaron Ploussard DNF, 18 Brandy Jones DNF, 19 Brandon Long DNF, 20 Jake Martens DNF

B Feature — 1 Steven Richardson, 2 Zach Blurton, 3 Tyler Knight, 4 Brandy Jones, 5 Darren Berry, 6 Koby Walters, 7 Shane Sundquist, 8 Cody Lampe, 9 Craig Jecha, 10 Aaron Ploussard, 11 Brandon Sprott, 12 Jordan Knight DNF, 13 Nate Berry DNF, 14 John Webster DNF

Heat race winners w Jed Werner, Keefe Hemel and Tracy Hill

