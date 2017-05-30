Justyn Cox Wins Marvin Smith Memorial Opener Before Finishing Third During Finale

PETERSEN MEDIA

Making the trip to Cottage Grove, OR to take part in the Marvin Smith Memorial, Justyn Cox would represent Nor Cal well as he picked up the win during the opening night feature event on Saturday night and backed it up with a third place finish during Sunday night’s finale.

“I was excited to get the chance to get back up to Cottage Grove Speedway, and the results were just what we needed,” Justyn Cox said. “We had a really good car on Saturday night which led us to the win, and on Sunday night we battled hard with Roger Crockett and Jason Solwold and ended up third.”

Saturday night Cox would kick his Marvin Smith Memorial weekend off by timing the Berco Redwood/Berry Lumber/Trex backed No. 31c machine in third fastest out of the 40 entrants during time trials.

Going from sixth to third in his heat race, the Clarksburg, CA native would advance from his fifth starting spot to finish fourth in the Dash, which placed him in the second row of the preliminary night feature event.

Getting a good start, Cox would storm to the lead on the race’s second lap only to see the yellow flag fly and negate his pass and put him back in the second spot. When the race got back underway, Cox hooked up in a game of cat and mouse with race leader, Logan Forler. Amidst an extended green flag run, Cox would awe the crowd with a big move around the outside on the 21st lap as he grabbed the lead and never looked back.

With his win, Cox would lock himself into Sunday night’s feature event and he would just have to run the Dash to determine his feature event starting position.

Lining up third in the 41-lap feature event by way of his third place run in the Dash, Cox would fall to fourth when the race came to life. Moving back to third on the sixth lap, Cox would then begin to chase after the lead duo of Jason Solwold and Roger Crockett.

Admittedly having some trouble in traffic as those cars raced hard for position, Cox would finally clear them after a lap 28 restart and really make up time on the lead duo.

Getting to them on lap 36, Cox would sit in the cat bird’s seat as the two leaders waged war on each other. On the race’s final lap, Cox went for a big move in turns one and two but he would run out of real estate and get into the wall.

Able to keep his momentum up, he would hang on to finish third at the line.

“We were right there on Sunday night, and had a good shot to pull off the weekend sweep,” Cox added. “I am really okay with getting on the podium with those two guys because they are two of the best in the Northwest. Thanks to my guys for their hardwork, and my sponsors for making this trip possible.”

The Cox Racing team would like to thank Berco Redwood, Berry Lumber, Trex, PM Truck Repair, Justice Brothers, K&N, LRB, Konnected, A.R.T., Sacramento Theatrical Lighting, EyeLusions, All American Powder Coating, Coos Bay Speedway, Swimming Pool Perfections, Tim’s Hot Rod Shop, Shell Shock, Moyle Race Engines, and Manzer Motorsports for their support in 2017!

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-16, Wins-2, Top 5’s-4, Top 10’s-7

ON TAP: Justyn Cox will be back in action in California this Saturday night as he will be at Placerville Speedway.

