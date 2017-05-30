Kyle Hirst Captures Civil War Series pres. by Flowmaster Fair Race

PETERSEN MEDIA

(Chico, CA)- Sunday night in Chico, CA, Kyle Hirst made a trip to his home track and won a thrilling Silver Dollar Fair Race feature event in front of a capacity crowd of over 3500 fans with the Civil War Sprint Car Series pres. by Flowmaster.

In what was the Civil War Series pres. by Flowmaster’s fourth event of the 2017 season, Shane Golobic and Shawn Conde would lead the field to green on the rare Sunday night program.

With the first start being negated for the second night in-a-row due to a car spinning, the second start would hold as Conde jumped out to the early lead as Hirst moved into the second from his fourth starting spot.

Conde looked extremely strong in the early goings of the feature event as he led a talented field including Hirst, Golobic, Justin Sanders, Andy Forsberg, and Michael Ing.

Laps eight and nine would slow the action packed race’s pace as back to back yellows would give Conde clear track, but would put the rest of the field on his rear bumper.

Leading the field back to green on a lap nine restart, Conde was shot out of a cannon as he quickly gapped the field as Hirst, Sanders, Golobic, and Forsberg all gave chase on a racy Silver Dollar Speedway.

An extended green flag run would see the leaders get into lapped traffic, and Hirst would be able to close in on Conde as the buzz grew amongst the capacity crowd jam packed into the grandstands.

On the 18th lap Hirst would bring them all to their feet as he mad the pass for the lead in turns three and four, but Conde would take a shot at the new leader in turns one and two, but would stay in the second spot.

As Hirst began to get away from the field, the battle for second would heat up as Conde, Golobic, and Sanders would battle for the runner up spot.

The three-way battle would come to a head on the 21st lap and it would be Golobic with the short end of the stick, as contact would see his machine spin to a stop in turn four.

Back underway, Hirst would get off to a nice restart as Sanders would give chase as he looked for his first Civil War Series win of the season after coming oh-so-close during the first two events at Silver Dollar Speedway back in march.

Hirst would go on to grab the win, as Sanders held on for second, and Saturday night winner Andy Forsberg was able to land on the podium for the second night in a row.

DJ Netto and Michael Ing fought hard the fourth spot in the closing laps with Netto getting the spot late, as Ing rounded out the Top Five. Chase Majdic worked his way forward from 12th to finish sixth, Sean Becker seventh, Conde eight, Shane Golobic rebounded to finish ninth, and Colby Wiesz rounded out the Top-10.

“It is great to get out here and win at my home track,” Hirst said on the front stretch. “I have my little girl Emma here tonight, and this will be her first victory lane photo so that really means a lot to me to have her here. My guys gave me a great car, and huge thanks to Dennis and Teresa Roth for letting us come out and run on a Sunday night.”

With his win, Kyle Hirst now has 10 career Civil War Series presented by Flowmaster feature event wins putting him in sole possession of sixth on the all-time wins list.

Sunday night in Chico, CA 31 Civil War Series presented by Flowmaster cars checked in for the annual Silver Dollar Fair Race, and it was DJ Netto setting the bar in time trials as he clicked off a lap of 12.113 second.

A four-heat program was ran early in the night and wins would go to DJ Netto, Kyle Hirst, Shawn Conde, and Colby Wiesz, as Shane Golobic was victorious during the Dash.

2017 Civil War Series presented by Flowmaster Schedule

7/1 Marysville Raceway

7/14 Ocean Speedway- HK Classic

7/22 Thunderbowl Raceway

8/19 Ocean Speedway- Johnny Key Classic $5000 to win!

9/6 Silver Dollar Speedway- Gold Cup

ON TAP: The Civil War Series presented by Flowmaster will take the month of June off before action picks back up with a busy month of July. The series will fire back up on July first for a Independence Day special at Marysville Raceway in Marysville, CA.

2017 WINNERS: Shane Golobic (March 11th Silver Dollar Speedway), Andy Forsberg (March 31st Silver Dollar Speedway), Andy Forsberg (May 27th Marysville Raceway), Kyle Hirst (May 28th Silver Dollar Speedway).

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the Civil War Series Presented By Flowmaster, and find complete results and point standings by clicking over to www.racepmg.com, ‘Liking’ www.facebook.com/civilwarsprints, or following us on twitter at www.twitter.com/civilwarsprints. For more information on Flowmaster, please visit www.flowmastermufflers.com.

CIVIL WAR SERIES PRESENTED BY FLOWMASTER- Founded in 1991 as the North-South Series, the Civil War Sprint Car Series was born in 1993 giving 360ci Sprint Cars in California a sanctioning body. What started as just a handful of races at three different tracks has evolved into quite the series. In 2017, the Civil War Sprint Car Series will host 9 events at 4 different tracks around California.