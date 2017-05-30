Passmore completes weekend sweep with victory at 81 Speedway

by John Rittenoure

Park City, Kansas (May 28, 2017) – Jamie Passmore completed a weekend to remember with his victory in Sunday nights Ameri-flex OCRS sprint car main event at 81 Speedway.

After winning over $3,000 with a victory in the Harold Leep Classic on Saturday at Caney Valley Speedway, Passmore pocketed another $1,500 leading the final 16 laps in a night billed as Sprint Car Mania at C. Ray Hall’s 3/8’s mile oval.

Passmore started outside front row, but had to chase pole sitter David Stephenson in the early going. Stephenson led the way with Passmore and Zach Chappell giving chase through nine laps. On lap 10 Passmore roared into the lead and went unchallenged to become the first repeat winner of the season.

Ameri-Flex / OCRS points leader Shane Sellers worked his way around Chappell for third place on lap 14 and the trio ran that way to the finish. Alex Sewell charged from ninth starting position to fourth on lap 21 and Andrew Deal rounded out the top five after starting 11th.

The victory moved Passmore into the top 10 of the series standings. For Stephenson it was his best OCRS career finish, and Sellers third place allowed him to hang on to his points lead.

The red flag waved on lap 23 when Joe Bob Lee took a hard end-over-end flip in turn one. Kyle Clark was also involved. Neither driver was hurt but Lee’s 5L was heavily damaged.

Veteran Danny Smith finished sixth after starting 13th by virtue of his victory in the Wesmar B Feature. Smith led fellow transfer drivers Sheldon Barksdale, Casey Wills and Johnny Kent to the finish in the 12-lapper.

Ameri-Flex / OCRS Results

81 Speedway

May 28, 2017

Car count: 25

(Pos-Car-Driver-Start)

​

Drive Shafts, Inc. Heat

1, 4-Shane Sellers[1]. 2, 4J-Jamie Passmore[3]. 3, 15D-Andrew Deal[5]. 4, 8-

Alex Sewell[7]. 5, 2W-Whit Gastineau[4]. 6, 5L-Joe Bob Lee[2]. 7, 5$-Danny

Smith[9]. 8, 55-Johnny Kent[6]. 9, 777-Bailey Hughes[8].

A1 Machine Shop Heat

1, 22T-Frank Taft[1]. 2, 25-Noah Gass[3]. 3, 22-David Stephenson[6]. 4, 50Z-

Zach Chappell[8]. 5, 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[4]. 6, 31-Casey Wills[2]. 7, 53-

Brett Wilson[7]. 8, 5X-Shayla Waddell[5].

Car and Fleet Parts Heat

1, 2-Mickey Walker[1]. 2, 9$-Kyle Clark[3]. 3, 79-Tim Kent[4]. 4, 24L-Layne

Himebaugh[7]. 5, 5-Cameron Hagin[2]. 6, 222-Jaiden Hughes[5]. 7, 30-Joseph

Miller[8]. 8, 8J-James Fabian[6].

Wesmar Racing Engines B Feature (12 laps, top 8 transfer)

1, 5$-Danny Smith[1]. 2, 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[3]. 3, 31-Casey Wills[6]. 4, 55-

Johnny Kent[10]. 5, 53-Brett Wilson[9]. 6, 5-Cameron Hagin[4]. 7, 5L-Joe Bob

Lee[5]. 8, 5X-Shayla Waddell[11]. 9, 8J-James Fabian[12]. 10, 30-Joseph

Miller[8]. 11, 2W-Whit Gastineau[2]. 12, 222-Jaiden Hughes[7]. 13, 777-Bailey

Hughes[13].

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories A Feature (25 laps)

1, 4J-Jamie Passmore[2]. 2, 22-David Stephenson[1]. 3, 4-Shane Sellers[5]. 4,

8-Alex Sewell[9]. 5, 15D-Andrew Deal[11]. 6, 5$-Danny Smith[13]. 7, 5-Cameron

Hagin[18]. 8, 24L-Layne Himebaugh[10]. 9, 31-Casey Wills[15]. 10, 50Z-Zach

Chappell[3]. 11, 2-Mickey Walker[7]. 12, 55-Johnny Kent[16]. 13, 5X-Shayla

Waddell[20]. 14, 22T-Frank Taft[6]. 15, 9$-Kyle Clark[8]. 16, 5L-Joe Bob

Lee[19]. 17, 25-Noah Gass[4]. 18, 79-Tim Kent[12]. 19, 53-Brett Wilson[17]. 20,

20S-Sheldon Barksdale[14].

Lap Leaders: David Stephenson 1-9; Jamie Passmore 10-25.

​

Contingency Awards: