Stage Set for Sprint Car Spectacle as Jackson Motorplex Hosts AGCO Jackson Nationals This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions



JACKSON, Minn. (May 29, 2017) – There is no better place for a diehard sprint car fan to be this weekend than Jackson Motorplex, which hosts the 39th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals.

The marquee event features three full shows of only sprint cars this Thursday through Saturday at the half-mile dirt oval, where the finale will award $25,000 to the winner of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series with the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store main event.

The Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series, the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and the Nebraska 360 Sprints will represent 360ci winged sprint cars each night and the Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints will compete all three nights.

World of Outlaws veteran Daryn Pittman, who won the series championship in 2013, scored the victory during the World of Outlaws only visit last season while Kerry Madsen is the defending AGCO Jackson Nationals champion in the 410 class. Madsen and Brian Brown have picked up victories at the track this season.

The events on Thursday and Friday will be complete shows following the World of Outlaws format. The top four drivers in combined points will lock into the dash on Saturday. To view the points system and event format, visit http://www.jacksonmotorplex.com/team-info .

Aaron Reutzel charged from 14th to win the 360 portion of the AGCO Jackson Nationals last season. Both Thursday and Friday will be full shows with the top six drivers in both the 360 and 305 divisions locking into Saturday’s feature redraw. The complete event format can be found at http://www.jacksonmotorplex.com/team-info .

Kaleb Johnson and Dusty Ballenger have each produced Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints triumphs this season. Johnson enters this weekend, which won’t count for track points, with a nine-point lead over Brady Forbrook in the championship standings. The top 10 drivers in the standings are separated by only 20 points.

The pits will open at 2 p.m. and the main gates at 4 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://slspromotions.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=134 or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023. The track will also sell tickets from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

For fans unable to attend the event, DIRTVision will showcase live Pay-Per-View video each night at http://www.DIRTVision.com.

Additionally, “Winged Nation” will broadcast a live pre-race show each night from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with interviews behind the grandstands.

A variety of community events throughout the week can be found by clicking http://www.jacksonmotorplex.com/news/?i=48329 .

UP NEXT –

Thursday through Saturday for the 39th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series with the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store, the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series, the Midwest Sprint Touring Series, the Nebraska 360 Sprints and the Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a recently renovated half-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts weekly races on most Fridays from late April through September with 410ci winged sprint cars, RaceSaver 305ci sprint cars, IMCA a mods, IMCA sport mods and IMCA hobby stocks among the featured classes. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.

*PHOTO BY ROB KOCAK*