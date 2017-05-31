Derek Hagar races to USCS Speedweek Round #4 Monday Motor Madness win at Clayhill Motorsports

By Pete Walton



Atwood, TN – May 30, 2016 –Derek Hagar scored his first United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters win of the 2016 season by racing from his fourth place starting position into the www.rockauto.com USCS Victory Lane in the USCS Sprint Speedweek Round #4 on Monday night at Clayhill Motorsports. Crawley who was the 2012 USCS National Champion, raced past K&N Filters Pole Position starter Joey Moughan from Springfield, Illinois into the lead on lap eleven and never trailed again on the way to his 76th career USCS main event win. He is third on the all-time USCS winner’s list.

Moughan gathered his best USCS finish ever by holding on to the runner-up spot at the finish line. The 2013 USCS National Champion, Derek Hagar from Marion, Arkansas who won the last several USC Clayhill contests finished behind the Illinois hot-shoe in the K&N Filters Podium Award third place. Defending USCS series Champion, Morgan Turpen from Cordova, Tennessee, followed Hagar in fourth place and young gun Eric Riggins, Jr. who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, rounded out the top five drivers.

Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11-time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray, headed the next group in sixth place followed by Sunday night’s Greenville Speedway Speedweek Round #3 winner, Brian Bell from Memphis, Tennessee. The 2015 USCS Rookie of the Year, Nick Snyder from Marco Island, Florida chased those seven veterans to the finish line in eighth place. Veteran Mid-South sprint car ace, A.G. Rains from West Memphis, Arkansas followed in ninth place and 2015 Riverside International Speedway Champion, Andy McElhannon from Hernando, Mississippi rounded out the top ten finishers. Rains, McElhannon.

Marshall Skinner once again kicked off the USCS sprint car action with a win in the 6-lap Hoosier Speed Dash.

Morgan Turpen won the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat. Joey Moughan collected the top finish in the Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat. Eric Riggins then closed out the qualifying heat race action by collecting the victory in the Wilwood Disc Brakes Third Heat.

Charlotte, North Carolina driver Eric Riggins, Jr., who was a five time 2015 USCS winner, earned the most passing points in the heat races. first Then, first heat race winner Morgan Turpen drew a six in the K&N Filters Pole Award drawing. This unfortunate occurrence inverted Riggins to a sixth place starting position. Past series Champion Marshall Skinner, started nineteenth and passed eight cars, earning him the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award.

The USCS drivers and teams get a two-day break before swinging back into action this coming Thursday night June 2nd at Talladega Short Track for the 11th Annual USCS Sprint Speedweek Round #5. For more information on the speedway visit www.talladegashorttrack.com .

The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters would like to gratefully thank its sponsoring partners for their involvement in the 2016 and 20th anniversary USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour: K&N Filters, www.rockauto.com, Engler Machine and Tool, Butlerbuilt, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Saldana Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, DMI/Bulldog Rear Ends. KSE Racing Products, DHR Suspensions, Schoenfeld Headers, DSR Fuel Systems, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Arizona Sport Shirts and Hero Graphics.

For USCS rules, schedules and other info please visit www.uscsracing.com . or call the series at 770-460-7334 or 770-865-6097. You may also like and follow Uscsracing on Facebook and or @uscsracing on Twitter.

USCS 2017 Speedweek Round #4 @Clayhill Motorsports on May 29, 2017 results:



Hoosier Speed Dash (from Geeenville Speedway before rain out on Sunday night 5/28) Winner: 88 Tim Crawley, 26 Marshall Skinner, 9jr. Derek Hagar, 42 Andy McElhannon, 91a Ernie Ainsworth andl.

Sammy Swindell,

Engler Machine and Tool Heat One Winner: 88 Tim Crawley, 15 Jordon Mallett, 3 Sammy Swindell, 10 Terry Gray, 16 Anthony Nicholson, 27 Curt Terrell and 44c Chase Howard.



Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Heat Two Winner: 10m Morgan Turpen, 26 Marshall Skinner, 9jr. Derek Hagar, 42 Andy McElhannon, 12m Greg Merritt, 44 Ronny Howard and Mike Hampton.

Butlerbuilt Heat Three Winner: 39 Brad Bowden, 61 Cody Howard, 21 Dale Howard, 28 Jeff Willingham, 38 Tony Agin, 10k Dewayne White and 99 Don Warren.



USCS presented by K&N A-Main @Clayhill Motorsports finish 30-laps :

1. 9jr- Derek Hagar – Marion, AR

2. 88- Tim Crawley – Benton, AR

3. 39 – Brad Bowden, Hernando, MS

4. 26 – Marshall Skinner – Marion, AR

5. 10m – Morgan Turpen – Cordova, TN

6. 3 – Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN

7. 14 – Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR

8. 21 -Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS

9. 42- Andy McElhannon – Nesbit, MS

10. 10 – Terry Gray – Bartlett, TN

11. 16- Anthony Nicholson – Millington, TN

12. 28- Jeff Willingham – Ripley, MS

13. 38 – Tony Agin, Ft. Myers, FL

14. 12m – Greg Merritt, Nesbit, MS TN

15. 10k- Dewayne White, Byhalia, MS

16. 99- Don Warren, Clarksville, TN

17. 44- Ronny Howard – Nesbit, MS

18 11 – Mike Hampton, McKenzie, TN

19. 27- Curt Terrell – Bartlett, TN

20. 61 – Cody Howard, Byhalia, MS

21. 44c – Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS

USCS Sprint Car Series Race Awards:

Hoosier Tire Speed Dash: \im Crawley (Greenville Speedway)

Engler Machine and Tool First Heat: 88 Tim Crawley

BMRS Second Heat: 10m – Morgan Turpen

Wilwood Disc Brakes Third Heat: 39 Brad Bowden

K&N Filters Pole Award: 9Jr. Derek Hagar

JE Pistons Top Guns Award: 10m Morgan Turpen (5th place)

K&N Filters Podium (3rd place) Award: 39 Brad Bowdem

Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award: 88 Tim Crawley

Keizer Aluminum Wheels Top Five Award:

Saldana Racing Products Super Sixth Award: #10 – Terry Gray.

Pyrotect Racing Cells Lucky Seven Award: #23B – Brian Bell

DHR Suspension 8th place Award: #116 Nick Snyder

DMI/Bulldog Rear Ends Top Ten Award: #52 Andy McElhannon